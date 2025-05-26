Residential complex OLIVE COURT

  1. Realting.com
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$142,896
;
30
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26737
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Sergios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Olive Court, which will be a living space intertwined with nature in Yeniboğaziçi, is on sale at very special launch prices.

General Services

  1. Professional Site Management
  2. Site garden maintenance
  3. Pool maintenance
  4. Cleaning and maintenance of common areas

Infrastructure

  1. 24/7 camera system
  2. 24/7 door security
  3. Generator
  4. Air conditioning system
  5. Water heater system

Nearby Places

  1. It is 4 minutes away from Kocareis & Yenibogazici Beach.
  2. It is 4 minutes from Yenibogazici playground.
  3. 4 minutes to Near East Hospital and College.
  4. It is 7 minutes from Pier Long Beach.
  5. 7 min. to Iskele Famagusta State Hospital.
  6. 7 minutes to Salamis Forest and Salamis Ancient City.
  7. 6 minutes Barnabas Monastery

Location on the map

Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus

