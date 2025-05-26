  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Turtle Bay Village

Residential complex Turtle Bay Village

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$178,678
BTC
2.1253423
ETH
111.3982783
USDT
176 656.4271908
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 34015
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Turtle Bay Village | Esentepe 🌴

A Mediterranean Resort Lifestyle by the Sea

Turtle Bay Village is a large residential resort complex located on the northern coast of Cyprus in the picturesque Esentepe area, approximately 200 meters from the shoreline.

The complex is situated close to the renowned Korineum Golf & Country Club (18-hole golf course) and just a short drive from the resort city of Kyrenia (Girne).

🏖 200 m to the coast
🏝 ~800 m to a sandy beach with a 5 km promenade
⛳ 500 m to Korineum Golf & Country Club
🏨 Close to luxury hotels Elexus and Acapulco
🏙 5 minutes to Kyrenia

---

🌿 About the Project

The project covers a vast area of approximately 12 hectares, making it one of the largest residential developments on the northern coast of Cyprus.

Within the complex you will find:

100 two-storey townhouses and villas
411 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms
• spacious penthouses with rooftop terraces

Ground-floor apartments offer easy access to gardens and swimming pools, while second-floor apartments feature additional roof terraces.

The landscape design includes lush gardens, decorative water features, and streams that create a true resort atmosphere.

---

🌴 Key Features

✔ Fully completed residential complex
✔ Wide range of apartments and penthouses
✔ Sea views
✔ Resort-style infrastructure
✔ Professional rental management services
✔ Excellent rental potential

Turtle Bay Village offers a perfect opportunity for both holiday living and investment.

---

🏝 Facilities

🌿 Landscaped gardens
🏊 7 swimming pools
🍽 Restaurants, bars and cafes
🎠 Children’s playground
🎾 2 tennis courts
🏀 Basketball court
🏐 Volleyball court
🏋️ Gym
🧖 Spa
🧖‍♂️ Turkish bath & sauna
⛳ Mini golf
🛒 Shop
👕 Dry cleaning & laundry
🚗 Parking areas

Turtle Bay Village combines Mediterranean nature, sea views, and full resort infrastructure, creating an exceptional lifestyle destination in Northern Cyprus. 🌊✨

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Atlantis
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$481,221
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,39M
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$443,225
Residential quarter Poseidon
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$468,556
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$101,811
You are viewing
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$178,678
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Hive Villas
Residential complex Hive Villas
Residential complex Hive Villas
Residential complex Hive Villas
Residential complex Hive Villas
Show all Residential complex Hive Villas
Residential complex Hive Villas
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$785,001
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Ready-to-move-in villas with sea views in one of Kyrenia’s finest areas   About the Region — Ozanköy, North Cyprus 📍 Ozanköy, located just 5 km east of Kyrenia, is considered one of the most beautiful and authentic villages in North Cyprus. The area perfectly blends nature, history,…
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$443,288
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Residential complex Sea Life Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$103,306
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Area 60 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Sea Life Residence — Living in the Heart of Long Beach 🌊🏖 Sea Life Residence is a fully completed residential complex located just one minute walking distance from one of Northern Cyprus’ best sandy beaches — Long Beach. It offers a rare opportunity to live right by the sea, in the cen…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0
107,073 – 119,119
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications