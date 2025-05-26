Residential complex Turtle Bay Village

Turtle Bay Village | Esentepe 🌴

A Mediterranean Resort Lifestyle by the Sea

Turtle Bay Village is a large residential resort complex located on the northern coast of Cyprus in the picturesque Esentepe area, approximately 200 meters from the shoreline.

The complex is situated close to the renowned Korineum Golf & Country Club (18-hole golf course) and just a short drive from the resort city of Kyrenia (Girne).

🏖 200 m to the coast

🏝 ~800 m to a sandy beach with a 5 km promenade

⛳ 500 m to Korineum Golf & Country Club

🏨 Close to luxury hotels Elexus and Acapulco

🏙 5 minutes to Kyrenia

---

🌿 About the Project

The project covers a vast area of approximately 12 hectares, making it one of the largest residential developments on the northern coast of Cyprus.

Within the complex you will find:

• 100 two-storey townhouses and villas

• 411 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms

• spacious penthouses with rooftop terraces

Ground-floor apartments offer easy access to gardens and swimming pools, while second-floor apartments feature additional roof terraces.

The landscape design includes lush gardens, decorative water features, and streams that create a true resort atmosphere.

---

🌴 Key Features

✔ Fully completed residential complex

✔ Wide range of apartments and penthouses

✔ Sea views

✔ Resort-style infrastructure

✔ Professional rental management services

✔ Excellent rental potential

Turtle Bay Village offers a perfect opportunity for both holiday living and investment.

---

🏝 Facilities

🌿 Landscaped gardens

🏊 7 swimming pools

🍽 Restaurants, bars and cafes

🎠 Children’s playground

🎾 2 tennis courts

🏀 Basketball court

🏐 Volleyball court

🏋️ Gym

🧖 Spa

🧖‍♂️ Turkish bath & sauna

⛳ Mini golf

🛒 Shop

👕 Dry cleaning & laundry

🚗 Parking areas

Turtle Bay Village combines Mediterranean nature, sea views, and full resort infrastructure, creating an exceptional lifestyle destination in Northern Cyprus. 🌊✨