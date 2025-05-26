Residential complex Royal Life Residence

Royal Life Residence — Modern Residential Complex 100 m from Long Beach 🌊

Royal Life Residence is a completed residential complex located in the heart of the popular Long Beach area in Iskele, just 100 meters from the sandy Mediterranean beach.

The complex offers a relaxed resort atmosphere combined with convenient infrastructure close to the sea.

Residents can enjoy fresh sea air, seaside walks, and beautiful Mediterranean views just a few steps from home.

The project includes 500 modern apartments, including studios and 1+1 units, many of which offer sea views.

From the balconies you can enjoy Mediterranean sunrises and sunsets, creating a unique coastal living experience.

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🏡 Key Features

• completed and ready-to-move-in complex

• 100 meters to Long Beach

• 500 apartments — studios and 1+1 units

• many apartments offer sea views

• located in the popular Iskele / Long Beach resort area

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🌴 Complex Infrastructure

The complex offers everything needed for comfortable living and leisure:

🏊 swimming pool with water slides

👶 children's pool

🍻 sports bar

☕ café

💊 pharmacy

💄 beauty salon

🛒 supermarket

Thanks to its infrastructure and location, the complex is ideal for permanent living, holiday use, or investment with rental potential.

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🏢 Complex Structure

Royal Life Residence consists of several residential blocks:

Atlantic A & Atlantic B

• three-storey buildings

Pacific A & Pacific B

• two-storey buildings

Poseidon A & Poseidon B

• 14-storey towers

• offering stunning panoramic views of Long Beach and the Mediterranean Sea

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Royal Life Residence combines coastal living, resort-style atmosphere, and modern infrastructure in one of the most attractive areas of Northern Cyprus. 🌴✨