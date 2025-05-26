Residential complex Royal Life Residence

Royal Life Residence — Modern Residential Complex 100 m from Long Beach 🌊
Royal Life Residence is a completed residential complex located in the heart of the popular Long Beach area in Iskele, just 100 meters from the sandy Mediterranean beach.
The complex offers a relaxed resort atmosphere combined with convenient infrastructure close to the sea.
Residents can enjoy fresh sea air, seaside walks, and beautiful Mediterranean views just a few steps from home.
The project includes 500 modern apartments, including studios and 1+1 units, many of which offer sea views.
From the balconies you can enjoy Mediterranean sunrises and sunsets, creating a unique coastal living experience.
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🏡 Key Features
• completed and ready-to-move-in complex
• 100 meters to Long Beach
• 500 apartments — studios and 1+1 units
• many apartments offer sea views
• located in the popular Iskele / Long Beach resort area
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🌴 Complex Infrastructure
The complex offers everything needed for comfortable living and leisure:
🏊 swimming pool with water slides
👶 children's pool
🍻 sports bar
☕ café
💊 pharmacy
💄 beauty salon
🛒 supermarket
Thanks to its infrastructure and location, the complex is ideal for permanent living, holiday use, or investment with rental potential.
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🏢 Complex Structure
Royal Life Residence consists of several residential blocks:
Atlantic A & Atlantic B
• three-storey buildings
Pacific A & Pacific B
• two-storey buildings
Poseidon A & Poseidon B
• 14-storey towers
• offering stunning panoramic views of Long Beach and the Mediterranean Sea
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Royal Life Residence combines coastal living, resort-style atmosphere, and modern infrastructure in one of the most attractive areas of Northern Cyprus. 🌴✨