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  4. Residential complex Royal Life Residence

Residential complex Royal Life Residence

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$98,812
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ID: 34967
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    14

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Royal Life Residence — Modern Residential Complex 100 m from Long Beach 🌊

Royal Life Residence is a completed residential complex located in the heart of the popular Long Beach area in Iskele, just 100 meters from the sandy Mediterranean beach.

The complex offers a relaxed resort atmosphere combined with convenient infrastructure close to the sea.
Residents can enjoy fresh sea air, seaside walks, and beautiful Mediterranean views just a few steps from home.

The project includes 500 modern apartments, including studios and 1+1 units, many of which offer sea views.
From the balconies you can enjoy Mediterranean sunrises and sunsets, creating a unique coastal living experience.

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🏡 Key Features

• completed and ready-to-move-in complex
100 meters to Long Beach
500 apartments — studios and 1+1 units
• many apartments offer sea views
• located in the popular Iskele / Long Beach resort area

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🌴 Complex Infrastructure

The complex offers everything needed for comfortable living and leisure:

🏊 swimming pool with water slides
👶 children's pool
🍻 sports bar
☕ café
💊 pharmacy
💄 beauty salon
🛒 supermarket

Thanks to its infrastructure and location, the complex is ideal for permanent living, holiday use, or investment with rental potential.

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🏢 Complex Structure

Royal Life Residence consists of several residential blocks:

Atlantic A & Atlantic B
• three-storey buildings

Pacific A & Pacific B
• two-storey buildings

Poseidon A & Poseidon B
14-storey towers
• offering stunning panoramic views of Long Beach and the Mediterranean Sea

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Royal Life Residence combines coastal living, resort-style atmosphere, and modern infrastructure in one of the most attractive areas of Northern Cyprus. 🌴✨

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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Residential complex Royal Life Residence
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$98,812
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Cost, USD
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Agency
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Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
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