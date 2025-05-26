  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Querencia

Residential complex Querencia

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,526
BTC
2.3138501
ETH
121.2787747
USDT
192 325.0102576
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
55
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32604
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    28

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$949,903
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,879
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$174,996
Residential complex Furnished studio in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seafront.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$145,493
Residential complex DejaBlue
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,560
You are viewing
Residential complex Querencia
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,526
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Show all Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Residential complex Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$77,130
Finishing options Finished
Studio 42 m2 in a SPA complex near the sandy beach Long Beach. This 5* residential complex is located on the coast of Long Beach, which stretches along the east coast of Cyprus. Developed infrastructure includes everything for cultural and sports recreation and is designed to ensure yo…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Residential quarter Blueberry
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Del Mar
Residential quarter Del Mar
Residential quarter Del Mar
Residential quarter Del Mar
Residential quarter Del Mar
Residential quarter Del Mar
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications