Residential complex Solterra Villas

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$647,475
VAT
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
24
ID: 32753
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity

✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living.

📍 Location:
Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra offers peace, nature, and panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

💷 Starting from £485,000
Each villa: 3 Bedrooms · 3 Bathrooms · 195 m² · Private Pool Included

🏠 Highlights:
Built to Last: Solid concrete structure, eco-thermal insulation, premium finishes, and exceptional craftsmanship ensure lasting quality.
Elevated Living: Spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchens, and elegant bathrooms — with customisation options to match your taste.
Smart Comfort: Double-glazed windows, energy-efficient systems, and optional smart home tech for effortless living.

📆 Completion: February 2027

💰 Payment Plan:
£5,000 deposit → then 35% + flexible installments until completion.

🌿 Every villa is designed to capture the view and bring nature into your home — a daily reminder of why you chose Cyprus.

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

