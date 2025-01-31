Residential complex Solterra Villas

🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity

✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living.

📍 Location:

Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra offers peace, nature, and panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

💷 Starting from £485,000

Each villa: 3 Bedrooms · 3 Bathrooms · 195 m² · Private Pool Included

🏠 Highlights:

• Built to Last: Solid concrete structure, eco-thermal insulation, premium finishes, and exceptional craftsmanship ensure lasting quality.

• Elevated Living: Spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchens, and elegant bathrooms — with customisation options to match your taste.

• Smart Comfort: Double-glazed windows, energy-efficient systems, and optional smart home tech for effortless living.

📆 Completion: February 2027

💰 Payment Plan:

£5,000 deposit → then 35% + flexible installments until completion.

🌿 Every villa is designed to capture the view and bring nature into your home — a daily reminder of why you chose Cyprus.