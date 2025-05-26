Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.

Spacious 2+1 apartment of 95 m² with a balcony and a roof terrace of 40 m². Modern open-plan kitchen with a bar counter, living room with panoramic windows and access to the balcony. Spacious layout, lots of natural light with high-quality finishing, two cozy bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a fully equipped bathroom with high-quality finishing.

The complex is conveniently located in an area with developed infrastructure, everything you need is within walking distance. Nearby is the private school Necat British College, supermarkets, cozy cafes and restaurants, pharmacies, banks, beauty salons and a hotel with a water park. You can walk to the clean sandy beach in just 20 minutes.

Communal pool

Landscaping and landscaping

Storage tank for 2 tons of water

Car parking

Street lighting

The territory is fenced with a stone fence

An ideal choice for a comfortable life by the sea or an investment with excellent rental potential