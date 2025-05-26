  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.

Karavas, Northern Cyprus
$184,884
13
ID: 27336
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3374
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 06/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  • Village
    Karavas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Spacious 2+1 apartment of 95 m² with a balcony and a roof terrace of 40 m². Modern open-plan kitchen with a bar counter, living room with panoramic windows and access to the balcony. Spacious layout, lots of natural light with high-quality finishing, two cozy bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a fully equipped bathroom with high-quality finishing.

The complex is conveniently located in an area with developed infrastructure, everything you need is within walking distance. Nearby is the private school Necat British College, supermarkets, cozy cafes and restaurants, pharmacies, banks, beauty salons and a hotel with a water park. You can walk to the clean sandy beach in just 20 minutes.

  • Communal pool
  • Landscaping and landscaping
  • Storage tank for 2 tons of water
  • Car parking
  • Street lighting
  • The territory is fenced with a stone fence

An ideal choice for a comfortable life by the sea or an investment with excellent rental potential

Location on the map

Karavas, Northern Cyprus

Ask all your questions
