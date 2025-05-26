  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
$184,457
ID: 26627
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

This new concept project will allow you to experience diversity of relaxation from the thriving Five Finger Mountains and the magnificent scenery of the Mediterranean Sea right in front of you. 

Luxury, privacy, tranquility, relaxation, comfort and modernity are what you will find here in Phuket Health & Wellness Resort. The quiet atmosphere amidst verdant nature and fresh air reinforces the concept of health and well-being on which the project is built on. 

The project consists of 655 residential units - 368 studio flats, 136 1+1 flats, 136 3+1 flats, 12 semi-detached villas and 3 detached villas. It also takes full advantage of on-site medical clinics and facilities for fitness sessions, wellness workshops, yoga, meditation and massage. The nature walks and cycling routes are also there for those seeking a piece of mind in this natural environment. What else can the body and mind ask for!

The “Phuket” project offers a range of facilities including:

  • an indoor heated pool,
  • spa with sauna,
  • hammam, and massage,
  • a gym and health centre,
  • tennis court,
  • restaurant,
  • beach with beach facilities,
  • an art zone,
  • swimming pools with waterfalls,
  • dental clinic, body check-up services, and emergency assistance.

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
