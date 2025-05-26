Residential complex Phuket Health and Wellness resort

This new concept project will allow you to experience diversity of relaxation from the thriving Five Finger Mountains and the magnificent scenery of the Mediterranean Sea right in front of you.

Luxury, privacy, tranquility, relaxation, comfort and modernity are what you will find here in Phuket Health & Wellness Resort. The quiet atmosphere amidst verdant nature and fresh air reinforces the concept of health and well-being on which the project is built on.

The project consists of 655 residential units - 368 studio flats, 136 1+1 flats, 136 3+1 flats, 12 semi-detached villas and 3 detached villas. It also takes full advantage of on-site medical clinics and facilities for fitness sessions, wellness workshops, yoga, meditation and massage. The nature walks and cycling routes are also there for those seeking a piece of mind in this natural environment. What else can the body and mind ask for!

The “Phuket” project offers a range of facilities including: