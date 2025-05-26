  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.

Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$174,996
15
ID: 27505
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Georgios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One bedroom apartment (1+1) of 60 m2 with a spacious terrace and a small garden, fully furnished and equipped with modern appliances.

The living room is combined with the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has household appliances: refrigerator, hob, oven, hood and washing machine. Cozy bedroom with designer interior, bed and built-in wardrobe.

The modern complex consists of 18 two-storey blocks with 8 apartments in each block, the complex is ideally located and has walking distance to Girne American University and College, as well as a school with education in English, kindergartens and public schools, supermarket, pharmacy, clinic, beaches are 5 minutes from the complex.

This complex has an excellent location, apartments in this complex will be great for rent to students all year round.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Cafe
  • Private park
  • Large green area

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
