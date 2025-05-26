Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.

One bedroom apartment (1+1) of 60 m2 with a spacious terrace and a small garden, fully furnished and equipped with modern appliances.

The living room is combined with the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has household appliances: refrigerator, hob, oven, hood and washing machine. Cozy bedroom with designer interior, bed and built-in wardrobe.

The modern complex consists of 18 two-storey blocks with 8 apartments in each block, the complex is ideally located and has walking distance to Girne American University and College, as well as a school with education in English, kindergartens and public schools, supermarket, pharmacy, clinic, beaches are 5 minutes from the complex.

This complex has an excellent location, apartments in this complex will be great for rent to students all year round.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Gym

Cafe

Private park

Large green area

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!