  Northern Cyprus
  Iskele Belediyesi
  Residential complex Caesar Resort

Residential complex Caesar Resort

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,201
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26612
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Caesar Resort is located in Yeni Iskel (Tricomo), Famagusta. The complex is built next to the famous sandy beach of Long Beach, known as one of the most beautiful beaches of Cyprus. The climate of Northern Cyprus is ideal all year round: typical Mediterranean weather, sunny summers and mild winters.

The total area of the project is 393,570 m2.

Caesar Resort is a modern luxury apartment complex surrounded by fragrant flowers and trees. Caesar Resort is located 600 meters from a sandy beach with beautiful scenery and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. The resort offers a wide range of amenities suitable for both holidays and permanent residence.

Complex infrastructure

Pools and water park:

  • Indoor pool (heated in winter - 100 m2)
  • Pool with mini-aqua park (213m2)
  • Family pool (760m2)
  • Semi-Olympic Pool (364 m2)
  • Children's pool (30m2)
  • Pamukkale Basin (1000m2)
  • Lounge pool (777m2)
  • Tropical Basin (1200m2)
  • 3 pools with salt water (700m2)
  • Soon: Indoor water park and surf pool

Restaurants and bars:

  • Restaurant and Lucca Bar
  • Restaurant of luxurious Caleo cuisine
  • Cafe and bakery Cafe Paris
  • Vino Wine wine bar and tapas
  • Pamukkale lounge
  • Barbecue areas

Spa and beauty salon:

  • All types of massage and wraps
  • Pool with Dead Sea water
  • Salt Room and Hammam
  • Cosmetology services
  • Beauty salon and hairdresser

Children's infrastructure:

  • kindergarten
  • Gameship
  • Indoor children's club
  • Educational centre
  • Playgrounds for children
  • Arcade (billiards, video games, table tennis)
  • Climbing wall
  • Animation program (summer)

Sports infrastructure:

  • Group sessions
  • Indoor gym/fitness club
  • Martial Arts Club
  • Beach volleyball
  • Big chessboard
  • Sports grounds
  • Hammam and sauna
  • HYFIT training
  • Soon: Skateboard Park
  • Soon: Golf Club

Commercial area:

  • Supermarket
  • Beauty salon
  • Karaoke and club
  • Travel agency
  • Pharmacy
  • Laundry
  • ATM
  • Optics
  • Coffee and bakery
  • Taxi and car rental
  • Chinese cuisine restaurant
  • Sale and rental of bicycles
  • Electronics store
  • Car wash
  • Soon: Billiards / Shoe and Bag Shop
  • Soon: Medical Center

Services:

  • Rental office
  • Service office
  • Loyalty card
  • Security 24/7
  • Internet service provider

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
Residential complex Caesar Resort
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,201
