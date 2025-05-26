Residential complex Caesar Resort

Caesar Resort is located in Yeni Iskel (Tricomo), Famagusta. The complex is built next to the famous sandy beach of Long Beach, known as one of the most beautiful beaches of Cyprus. The climate of Northern Cyprus is ideal all year round: typical Mediterranean weather, sunny summers and mild winters.
The total area of the project is 393,570 m2.
Caesar Resort is a modern luxury apartment complex surrounded by fragrant flowers and trees. Caesar Resort is located 600 meters from a sandy beach with beautiful scenery and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. The resort offers a wide range of amenities suitable for both holidays and permanent residence.
