Residential complex Caesar Resort

Caesar Resort is located in Yeni Iskel (Tricomo), Famagusta. The complex is built next to the famous sandy beach of Long Beach, known as one of the most beautiful beaches of Cyprus. The climate of Northern Cyprus is ideal all year round: typical Mediterranean weather, sunny summers and mild winters.

The total area of the project is 393,570 m2.

Caesar Resort is a modern luxury apartment complex surrounded by fragrant flowers and trees. Caesar Resort is located 600 meters from a sandy beach with beautiful scenery and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. The resort offers a wide range of amenities suitable for both holidays and permanent residence.

Complex infrastructure

Pools and water park:

Indoor pool (heated in winter - 100 m2)

Pool with mini-aqua park (213m2)

Family pool (760m2)

Semi-Olympic Pool (364 m2)

Children's pool (30m2)

Pamukkale Basin (1000m2)

Lounge pool (777m2)

Tropical Basin (1200m2)

3 pools with salt water (700m2)

Soon: Indoor water park and surf pool

Restaurants and bars:

Restaurant and Lucca Bar

Restaurant of luxurious Caleo cuisine

Cafe and bakery Cafe Paris

Vino Wine wine bar and tapas

Pamukkale lounge

Barbecue areas

Spa and beauty salon:

All types of massage and wraps

Pool with Dead Sea water

Salt Room and Hammam

Cosmetology services

Beauty salon and hairdresser

Children's infrastructure:

kindergarten

Gameship

Indoor children's club

Educational centre

Playgrounds for children

Arcade (billiards, video games, table tennis)

Climbing wall

Animation program (summer)

Sports infrastructure:

Group sessions

Indoor gym/fitness club

Martial Arts Club

Beach volleyball

Big chessboard

Sports grounds

Hammam and sauna

HYFIT training

Soon: Skateboard Park

Soon: Golf Club

Commercial area:

Supermarket

Beauty salon

Karaoke and club

Travel agency

Pharmacy

Laundry

ATM

Optics

Coffee and bakery

Taxi and car rental

Chinese cuisine restaurant

Sale and rental of bicycles

Electronics store

Car wash

Soon: Billiards / Shoe and Bag Shop

Soon: Medical Center

Services: