Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!

Furnished studio apartment 57 m² one kilometer from the sandy beach.

Thanks to the unique location, you will live in a quiet place away from the bustle of the city, but at the same time be close to all the city infrastructure and historical sights.

The city center and the sea coast "Long Beach" are just a few minutes' drive away. The complex is located on a landscaped green area with swimming pools and parks for children.

A large selection of different apartments (with one, two and three bedrooms) in this complex!

Main features:

Kitchen with built-in wardrobes

Fully equipped bathroom

Electric water heater

Double glazing

Ceramic tiles on the floor and in the bathrooms

The buildings are designed in such a way that each apartment has a panoramic view of the sea and mountains

The complex is designed and built according to the standard of a 5* hotel:

Infrastructure:

2 large outdoor swimming pools

Children's outdoor pool

Large indoor heated pool

SPA complex (1,300 m2)

Underground car parks

A-La-Carte restaurant

Irish pub

Pool bar

Fitness center

Reception

Management company

Tennis court

Kindergarten

Children's playground

Mini water park

Car rental

Free bus to Long Beach

Secured territory of the complex

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a view of residence, bank account, driving license and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!