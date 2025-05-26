  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.

Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$76,841
BTC
0.9140090
ETH
47.9071191
USDT
75 971.5555468
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 27496
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!

Furnished studio apartment 57 m² one kilometer from the sandy beach.

Thanks to the unique location, you will live in a quiet place away from the bustle of the city, but at the same time be close to all the city infrastructure and historical sights.

The city center and the sea coast "Long Beach" are just a few minutes' drive away. The complex is located on a landscaped green area with swimming pools and parks for children.

A large selection of different apartments (with one, two and three bedrooms) in this complex!

Main features:

  • Kitchen with built-in wardrobes
  • Fully equipped bathroom
  • Electric water heater
  • Double glazing
  • Ceramic tiles on the floor and in the bathrooms
  • The buildings are designed in such a way that each apartment has a panoramic view of the sea and mountains
  • The complex is designed and built according to the standard of a 5* hotel:

Infrastructure:

  • 2 large outdoor swimming pools
  • Children's outdoor pool
  • Large indoor heated pool
  • SPA complex (1,300 m2)
  • Underground car parks
  • A-La-Carte restaurant
  • Irish pub
  • Pool bar
  • Fitness center
  • Reception
  • Management company
  • Tennis court
  • Kindergarten
  • Children's playground
  • Mini water park
  • Car rental
  • Free bus to Long Beach
  • Underground car parks
  • Secured territory of the complex

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a view of residence, bank account, driving license and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Exclusive
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$292,627
Residential quarter Mountain Hill 2
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$132,986
Residential complex Luna Residences
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,102
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,879
Residential quarter Sardunya Court Villas
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$392,627
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished studio 57 m2 in the Edelweiss complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$76,841
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Show all Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health Wellness Resort
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$182,352
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a luxury private health-themed complex located in Tatlis, one of the most picturesque areas of Northern Cyprus. This project invites you to a world of comfort, natural beauty and upscale amenities where you can enjoy incredible views of the mountains, the Mediterranean Sea and pic…
Agency
North Symbol
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
North Symbol
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Show all Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$61,226
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Multifunctional complex in Kyrenia     In the Dogankoy region, in the center of Kyrenia, a new large-scale complex “ Kyrenia Residence ” is being built.     The complex is being built in a very convenient place. There are shops, restaurants, a huge Lemar supermarket. The most popular p…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Residential complex Magic View
Residential complex Magic View
Residential complex Magic View
Residential complex Magic View
Residential complex Magic View
Show all Residential complex Magic View
Residential complex Magic View
Northern Cyprus
from
$69,686
The year of construction 2024
COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS 1 + 1 AND 2 + 1 IN ESENTEP ✨ The new stunning complex “ Magic View ” is being built in the Esentepe region. The project is located 2 km from the village of Esentepe and only 300 m from the sea. All facilities are located so that chic sea views open from the apartments.…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications