Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi

GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU – A symbol of elegance and luxury in Northern Cyprus
🌍Long Beach is one of the most picturesque and popular places in Northern Cyprus with a sandy beach with a length of 3 km.
🏗NORTHERNLAND CONSTRUCTION is the leader in premium construction on the island.
Project
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU is a continuation of the legendary GRAND SAPPHIRE complex, which sets a new level of luxury life on the Mediterranean coast.
📍Architectural masterpiece:
✔ 5 skyscrapers of 29 floors
✔ 10 elegant blocks of 5 floors
✔ Unique design inspired by the fusion of modern comfort and natural elements
🌊Impressive views:
✅ Panoramic view of the endless sea and mountain ranges
✅ Own Infinity pools in each penthouse
🏠Housing stock:
The complex includes 2,345 apartments, of which 1,400 residences are available.
Planning and pricing
✔Studios (46 m2) – from €105,000
✔1+1 (55 m2) - from €141,000
✔2+1 (98 m2) - from €196,500
✔3+1 (140 m2) - from €269,500
✔Penthouses 3+1 (339 m2) – private pool
✔Penthouses 4+1 (428 m2) – private pool
Premium Purchase Conditions
Standard plan:
🔹Down payment: 30%
🔹Installment: 65% without an increase in price, payments every 4 months
Plan with a design package as a gift:
✔5% deposit
✔Down payment: 45%
✔Installment: 50% without rise in price, payments every 4 months
Infrastructure of the complex - Level 5 bl
🏨Part of GRAND SAPPHIRE:
5-star hotel with casino
The largest pool in North Cyprus is Punta Cana (4000 m2).
10+ pools
Aquapark
Open-air cinema
Fitness, beauty salon and SPA
Infinity pool on the roof
🏝Part of Grand Sapphire Blue:
Huge central pool (4600 m2) with lounge areas
Infinity pools on the roof of every skyscraper
Heated indoor pool
Fit Plus gymnasium
Business centre and coworking
Panoramic restaurants, cafes and bars
3-level parking (underground, ground and aboveground)
Sand pool and two-level pool
Tennis court and sports grounds
Children's play area and pet walking area
🚘Parking:
Underground
Ground.
Multi-level
Premium quality of separation
🛠Technical specifications:
✔Panoramic windows from floor to ceiling with double glazing
✔Composite and glass facade cladding
✔Ceramic floor, premium plumbing and tile
✔Central system of water supply, heating and air conditioning
✔Connection to high-speed Internet and satellite TV
✔SMART intercom and digital security system
It's not just housing, it's a level of life.
GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU is more than a luxury residential complex. It is a unique combination of coziness, innovation and resort comfort in one of the most promising areas of Northern Cyprus.
🏝Live in luxury. Invest in the future.
📩Contact us for a booking and personal consultation!