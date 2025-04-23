Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi

  1. Realting.com
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$147,868
20
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25485
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    29

About the complex

Русский Русский

GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU – A symbol of elegance and luxury in Northern Cyprus

🌍Long Beach is one of the most picturesque and popular places in Northern Cyprus with a sandy beach with a length of 3 km.
🏗NORTHERNLAND CONSTRUCTION is the leader in premium construction on the island.

Project

GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU is a continuation of the legendary GRAND SAPPHIRE complex, which sets a new level of luxury life on the Mediterranean coast.

📍Architectural masterpiece:
✔ 5 skyscrapers of 29 floors
✔ 10 elegant blocks of 5 floors
✔ Unique design inspired by the fusion of modern comfort and natural elements

🌊Impressive views:
✅ Panoramic view of the endless sea and mountain ranges
✅ Own Infinity pools in each penthouse

🏠Housing stock:
The complex includes 2,345 apartments, of which 1,400 residences are available.

Planning and pricing

✔Studios (46 m2) – from €105,000
✔1+1 (55 m2) - from €141,000
✔2+1 (98 m2) - from €196,500
✔3+1 (140 m2) - from €269,500
✔Penthouses 3+1 (339 m2) – private pool
✔Penthouses 4+1 (428 m2) – private pool

Premium Purchase Conditions

Standard plan:
🔹Down payment: 30%
🔹Installment: 65% without an increase in price, payments every 4 months

Plan with a design package as a gift:
✔5% deposit
✔Down payment: 45%
✔Installment: 50% without rise in price, payments every 4 months

Infrastructure of the complex - Level 5 bl

🏨Part of GRAND SAPPHIRE:

  • 5-star hotel with casino

  • The largest pool in North Cyprus is Punta Cana (4000 m2).

  • 10+ pools

  • Aquapark

  • Open-air cinema

  • Fitness, beauty salon and SPA

  • Infinity pool on the roof

🏝Part of Grand Sapphire Blue:

  • Huge central pool (4600 m2) with lounge areas

  • Infinity pools on the roof of every skyscraper

  • Heated indoor pool

  • Fit Plus gymnasium

  • Business centre and coworking

  • Panoramic restaurants, cafes and bars

  • 3-level parking (underground, ground and aboveground)

  • Sand pool and two-level pool

  • Tennis court and sports grounds

  • Children's play area and pet walking area

🚘Parking:

  • Underground

  • Ground.

  • Multi-level

Premium quality of separation

🛠Technical specifications:
✔Panoramic windows from floor to ceiling with double glazing
✔Composite and glass facade cladding
✔Ceramic floor, premium plumbing and tile
✔Central system of water supply, heating and air conditioning
✔Connection to high-speed Internet and satellite TV
✔SMART intercom and digital security system

It's not just housing, it's a level of life.

GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU is more than a luxury residential complex. It is a unique combination of coziness, innovation and resort comfort in one of the most promising areas of Northern Cyprus.

🏝Live in luxury. Invest in the future.

📩Contact us for a booking and personal consultation!

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi

