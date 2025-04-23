Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU - Simvol Elegantnosti i Roskoshi

GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU – A symbol of elegance and luxury in Northern Cyprus

🌍Long Beach is one of the most picturesque and popular places in Northern Cyprus with a sandy beach with a length of 3 km.

🏗NORTHERNLAND CONSTRUCTION is the leader in premium construction on the island.

Project

GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU is a continuation of the legendary GRAND SAPPHIRE complex, which sets a new level of luxury life on the Mediterranean coast.

📍Architectural masterpiece:

✔ 5 skyscrapers of 29 floors

✔ 10 elegant blocks of 5 floors

✔ Unique design inspired by the fusion of modern comfort and natural elements

🌊Impressive views:

✅ Panoramic view of the endless sea and mountain ranges

✅ Own Infinity pools in each penthouse

🏠Housing stock:

The complex includes 2,345 apartments, of which 1,400 residences are available.

Planning and pricing

✔Studios (46 m2) – from €105,000

✔1+1 (55 m2) - from €141,000

✔2+1 (98 m2) - from €196,500

✔3+1 (140 m2) - from €269,500

✔Penthouses 3+1 (339 m2) – private pool

✔Penthouses 4+1 (428 m2) – private pool

Premium Purchase Conditions

Standard plan:

🔹Down payment: 30%

🔹Installment: 65% without an increase in price, payments every 4 months

Plan with a design package as a gift:

✔5% deposit

✔Down payment: 45%

✔Installment: 50% without rise in price, payments every 4 months

Infrastructure of the complex - Level 5 bl

🏨Part of GRAND SAPPHIRE:

5-star hotel with casino

The largest pool in North Cyprus is Punta Cana (4000 m2).

10+ pools

Aquapark

Open-air cinema

Fitness, beauty salon and SPA

Infinity pool on the roof

🏝Part of Grand Sapphire Blue:

Huge central pool (4600 m2) with lounge areas

Infinity pools on the roof of every skyscraper

Heated indoor pool

Fit Plus gymnasium

Business centre and coworking

Panoramic restaurants, cafes and bars

3-level parking (underground, ground and aboveground)

Sand pool and two-level pool

Tennis court and sports grounds

Children's play area and pet walking area

🚘Parking:

Underground

Ground.

Multi-level

Premium quality of separation

🛠Technical specifications:

✔Panoramic windows from floor to ceiling with double glazing

✔Composite and glass facade cladding

✔Ceramic floor, premium plumbing and tile

✔Central system of water supply, heating and air conditioning

✔Connection to high-speed Internet and satellite TV

✔SMART intercom and digital security system

It's not just housing, it's a level of life.

GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU is more than a luxury residential complex. It is a unique combination of coziness, innovation and resort comfort in one of the most promising areas of Northern Cyprus.

🏝Live in luxury. Invest in the future.

📩Contact us for a booking and personal consultation!