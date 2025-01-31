  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimagusa Belediyesi
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
9
Residential complex Emerald Villas
Residential complex Emerald Villas
Residential complex Emerald Villas
Residential complex Emerald Villas
Residential complex Emerald Villas
Residential complex Emerald Villas
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
from
$511,757
Finishing options Finished
1 real estate property 1
Emerald Villas: Tuzla – villas designed for comfortVillas Emerald Villas: Tuzla are designed for those who want to surround themselves with the harmony and beauty of nature, but are not ready to give up modern comfort. The houses are built in full compliance with the requirements that charac…
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Residential complex Golden Life
Residential complex Golden Life
Residential complex Golden Life
Residential complex Golden Life
Residential complex Golden Life
Residential complex Golden Life
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$332,866
A stunning lobby, decorated and finished with only the best materials.It's nice to come home every time - "Welcome home."You will enjoy a fantastic floor made of natural marble. This is another highlight of the luxury of this apartment.Technical equipmentCentral generatorCCTV surveillance sy…
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Residence 3 Campaigns till 31/01/2025 , Experience Elevated Living with a Touch of Sky
Residence 3 Campaigns till 31/01/2025 , Experience Elevated Living with a Touch of Sky
Residence 3 Campaigns till 31/01/2025 , Experience Elevated Living with a Touch of Sky
Residence 3 Campaigns till 31/01/2025 , Experience Elevated Living with a Touch of Sky
Residence 3 Campaigns till 31/01/2025 , Experience Elevated Living with a Touch of Sky
Residence 3 Campaigns till 31/01/2025 , Experience Elevated Living with a Touch of Sky
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,500
Finishing options Finished
Area 51–88 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous businesses. Situated in a highly popular and sought-after area. Adjacent to Golden Residence and Terrace Park. Mixed-Use Development: Includes 11 large stores, offices, studio apartments, 1+1, 2+1,…
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.4
141,675
Apartment 2 rooms
88.4
221,868
Massar Vadi Real Estate
Residential quarter Vanora Apartment
Residential quarter Vanora Apartment
Residential quarter Vanora Apartment
Residential quarter Vanora Apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$123,487
GP real estate
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$131,813
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 14
Sky Sakarya is a modern residential complex located in the heart of Famagusta, Northern Cyprus. The project covers an area of 5000 m2 and consists of two blocks 13 and 14 floors high. The complex provides 11 commercial premises and 139 residential units, including studios, apartments with 1,…
GP real estate
Residential quarter Angel Towers residence
Residential quarter Angel Towers residence
Residential quarter Angel Towers residence
Residential quarter Angel Towers residence
Residential quarter Angel Towers residence
Residential quarter Angel Towers residence
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,952
GP real estate
Residential quarter City Life 2
Residential quarter City Life 2
Residential quarter City Life 2
Residential quarter City Life 2
Residential quarter City Life 2
Residential quarter City Life 2
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$101,323
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,634
GP real estate
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,311
GP real estate
Residential quarter Uzun 28
Residential quarter Uzun 28
Residential quarter Uzun 28
Residential quarter Uzun 28
Residential quarter Uzun 28
Residential quarter Uzun 28
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,421
GP real estate
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$182,089
Finishing options Finished
The residential complex is located on 5000 m2 of land and includes two blocks with terraced floors. Here you will find 10 spacious shops, offices and studios, as well as apartments with layouts of 1+1, 2+1 and 3+1, as well as penthouses. The complex will provide an active lifestyle in a conv…
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
