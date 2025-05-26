  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Aventus Residence

Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
14
ID: 26659
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Perivolia tou Trikomou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Aventus Residence is a new residential complex located in the Iskele area, just 750 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The project is conveniently located next to restaurants, markets, gas stations and all necessary amenities.

Aventus consists of two stages, which include seven residential buildings with 130 apartments and 12 townhouses. The project is conceived as smart, improving your life with the help of technology.

Stage I includes a large pool with a restaurant, gym and spa.

Stage II - semi-Olympic pool and heated pool.

This is a club project in an area dominated by a low-rise building that offers you a quiet and delightful place to live with all amenities.

Infrastructure of the project:

  • pool
  • pool
  • heated-pool
  • SPA, sauna, hammam
  • pool-bar
  • charging station
  • restaurant, cafe, bar
  • parkland
  • volleyball
  • barbecue
  • playground
  • portage
  • gym
  • cinema

Main advantages of the project:

  • The project includes advanced technologies for a smarter lifestyle.
  • Spacious living spaces provide more comfort and flexibility for residents.
  • Secure and secure possession with a Turkish exchange certificate of ownership.
  • With fewer apartments in the complex, residents get more exclusive and extensive amenities.
  • Increased privacy and more open, spacious atmosphere thanks to the distance of 28 meters between the buildings.

Location on the map

Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus

