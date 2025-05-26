Residential complex Aventus Residence

Aventus Residence is a new residential complex located in the Iskele area, just 750 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. The project is conveniently located next to restaurants, markets, gas stations and all necessary amenities.

Aventus consists of two stages, which include seven residential buildings with 130 apartments and 12 townhouses. The project is conceived as smart, improving your life with the help of technology.

Stage I includes a large pool with a restaurant, gym and spa.

Stage II - semi-Olympic pool and heated pool.

This is a club project in an area dominated by a low-rise building that offers you a quiet and delightful place to live with all amenities.

Infrastructure of the project:

pool

heated-pool

SPA, sauna, hammam

pool-bar

charging station

restaurant, cafe, bar

parkland

volleyball

barbecue

playground

portage

gym

cinema

Main advantages of the project: