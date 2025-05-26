Residential complex Grand Sapphire Phase 4

Perfect Residence Life

n Grand Sapphire, which consists of 6 blocks in total, the perfect Residence life rises with indoor and outdoor parking, 3000 m2 pool area, 900 m2 large supermarket, green area, fitness center, mini golf area and much more.

7 Star Privileges

In Grand Sapphire, the project of firsts, you will have 7-star privileges with a total of 10000 m2 pool area including the island’s biggest pool Punta Cana and the Infinity Pool at the 27th floor, 60000 m2 green area, organic garden, Kids Club, shuttle services to the beach, housekeeping, restaurants, Skyline Lounge & Bar and many more opportunities.

Optimal Life for Everyone

Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, one of the most popular investment points of real estate investors, Grand Sapphire Phase 4 is very suitable for both investment and living with its Studio, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 and Penthouse options. Contact us to enjoy a 7-star life with the unique NorthernLAND quality.