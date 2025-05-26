  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Grand Sapphire Phase 4

Residential complex Grand Sapphire Phase 4

Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$477,640
;
17
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26656
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Georgios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Perfect Residence Life

n Grand Sapphire, which consists of 6 blocks in total, the perfect Residence life rises with indoor and outdoor parking, 3000 m2 pool area, 900 m2 large supermarket, green area, fitness center, mini golf area and much more.

7 Star Privileges

In Grand Sapphire, the project of firsts, you will have 7-star privileges with a total of 10000 m2 pool area including the island’s biggest pool Punta Cana and the Infinity Pool at the 27th floor, 60000 m2 green area, organic garden, Kids Club, shuttle services to the beach, housekeeping, restaurants, Skyline Lounge & Bar and many more opportunities.

Optimal Life for Everyone

Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, one of the most popular investment points of real estate investors, Grand Sapphire Phase 4 is very suitable for both investment and living with its Studio, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 and Penthouse options. Contact us to enjoy a 7-star life with the unique NorthernLAND quality.

Location on the map

Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Lilium Park
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
from
$314,525
Residential complex Courtyard Long Beach Holiday Resort
İskele District, Northern Cyprus
from
$107,935
Residential quarter Crown Park
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,387
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Gaziveren 100 M to the Beach
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Phase 4
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$477,640
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ozaköy
Residential quarter Ozaköy
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$619,337
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$252,041
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,311
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications