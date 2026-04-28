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Apartment in a new building ISATIS INFINITY

Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$224,274
VAT
from
$2,577/m²
;
14 1
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ID: 36531
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Spathariko
  • Address
    Selin Sokak, 1

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Just steps from golden sandy beaches, INFINITY offers the perfect harmony between peaceful seclusion and vibrant living. Away from the noise of the city, yet with effortless access to its business and leisure destinations — this is where your dream home becomes a reality.

Larnaca Airport 79 km

Nicosia 65 km

Ayia Napa 45 km

Ercan Airport 55 km

Famagusta 10 km
 

The entire project covers more than 6400 m2

INFINITY is a modern residential complex developed and designed by Isatis Construction which offers variety apartments with sea view.

Located 450 meters away from the breathtaking Long beach, which is a stunning place to live a peaceful life or just to enjoy a holiday.
 

The INFINITY presents a sophisticated collection of residence types within a striking high-rise development, each designed to capture sweeping, uninterrupted sea views — redefining modern coastal living.:

  • One bedroom flat
  • Two bedrooms flat

Every residence at INFINITY is finished to the highest standard, blending contemporary design with premium materials to create an exceptional coastal living experience.

Amenities

INFINITY  has been thoughtfully crafted to offer residents a refined and comprehensive range of amenities, designed to elevate everyday living

Various indoor/outdoor swimming pools
Sauna
Gym
Reception
 

Payment plan

As project is completed, a flexible payment option is available:

70% down payment (Handover Property)
30% interest-free installments for 18 months after key handover

Location on the map

Spathariko, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of apartment building ISATIS INFINITY

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Apartment in a new building ISATIS INFINITY
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
$224,274
VAT
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
145.0
226,992
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Languages
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