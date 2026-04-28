Apartment in a new building ISATIS INFINITY

Just steps from golden sandy beaches, INFINITY offers the perfect harmony between peaceful seclusion and vibrant living. Away from the noise of the city, yet with effortless access to its business and leisure destinations — this is where your dream home becomes a reality.

Larnaca Airport 79 km

Nicosia 65 km

Ayia Napa 45 km

Ercan Airport 55 km

Famagusta 10 km



The entire project covers more than 6400 m2

INFINITY is a modern residential complex developed and designed by Isatis Construction which offers variety apartments with sea view.

Located 450 meters away from the breathtaking Long beach, which is a stunning place to live a peaceful life or just to enjoy a holiday.



The INFINITY presents a sophisticated collection of residence types within a striking high-rise development, each designed to capture sweeping, uninterrupted sea views — redefining modern coastal living.:

One bedroom flat

Two bedrooms flat

Every residence at INFINITY is finished to the highest standard, blending contemporary design with premium materials to create an exceptional coastal living experience.

Amenities

INFINITY has been thoughtfully crafted to offer residents a refined and comprehensive range of amenities, designed to elevate everyday living

Various indoor/outdoor swimming pools

Sauna

Gym

Reception



Payment plan

As project is completed, a flexible payment option is available:

70% down payment (Handover Property)

30% interest-free installments for 18 months after key handover