  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi

apartments
6
houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$149,888
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 84–89 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-674   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta   – Distance to the sea -900M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 Penthouse - 84 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 89 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2024   FAC…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$91,278
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Area 70 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-700   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Mağusa   – Distance to the sea -700M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 70 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: Indoor Parking Fron…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,056
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building 4 Room Funitured Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 4 Room Funitured Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$124,201
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Area 125 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-757   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta   – Distance to the sea -2000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3+1  - 115m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To move   FACILITIES: Parking area G…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Villa Amazing 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/Mağusa
Villa Amazing 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/Mağusa
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$242,533
The year of construction 2025
Area 125 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-656   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Mağusa – Distance to the sea -2500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 75km – Ercan Airport – 30 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 2+1 - 105 m2 - 125 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2025   FACILITIES: open garage Terrace…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Thalassa Beach Resort
Residential quarter Thalassa Beach Resort
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$153,619
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 110 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-721   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Mağusa   – Distance to the sea -700M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2024   FACILITIES: American panel interior doors …
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go