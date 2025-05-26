Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!

Two-storey apartment with three bedrooms of 179 m2 with panoramic views of the sea and mountains, located just 250 meters from the coast in the Bogaz area.

On the ground floor there is a spacious living room with panoramic windows and access to two terraces of 29 m2 and 20 m2, offering magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea, as well as a utility room.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms, each of which has its own terrace of 4.42 m2 and 21.65 m2 with picturesque views of the sea and the surrounding landscape.

A gated community with everything is located 10 km from the city of Famagusta, next to the complex is the Lemar store, 7 km from the village is the tourist center of Bafra with its famous five-star hotels Noah's Ark Deluxe, Limak, Concorde, Kaya Artemis.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Indoor pool

Children's pool

Children's playground

Cafe

Fitness center

Tennis court

Basketball court

Massage room

Sauna

Supermarket

Park areas

