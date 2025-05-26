  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Three bedroom duplex in Abelia Residence complex with sea view.

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,762
18
ID: 26486
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3258
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Premium class
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

It is possible to view the apartment you are interested in online and buy it remotely!

Two-storey apartment with three bedrooms of 179 m2 with panoramic views of the sea and mountains, located just 250 meters from the coast in the Bogaz area.

On the ground floor there is a spacious living room with panoramic windows and access to two terraces of 29 m2 and 20 m2, offering magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea, as well as a utility room.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms, each of which has its own terrace of 4.42 m2 and 21.65 m2 with picturesque views of the sea and the surrounding landscape.

A gated community with everything is located 10 km from the city of Famagusta, next to the complex is the Lemar store, 7 km from the village is the tourist center of Bafra with its famous five-star hotels Noah's Ark Deluxe, Limak, Concorde, Kaya Artemis.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Children's playground
  • Cafe
  • Fitness center
  • Tennis court
  • Basketball court
  • Massage room
  • Sauna
  • Supermarket
  • Park areas

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

