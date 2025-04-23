Residential complex ELYSIUM ISATIS

ELYSIUM is a low-rise luxury residential complex. The project is a closed microdistrict of elite real estate with a total area of 33,000 square meters. The territory has security, resort infrastructure, tropical garden, stylish landscape design, decorative lighting and lounge areas.

ELYSIUM Apartments are ideal for both living and renting out. This turns the purchased property into a successful investment that will provide a high and guaranteed income every month. In addition, you get high profitability when reselling apartments - up to 150%.

The ELYSIUM residential complex is located in the northeast of Cyprus, in the Iskele district. It is only 50 km from Ercan International Airport. Iskele is considered the most promising region of Northern Cyprus for living and investing.

The complex is located 850 meters from Long Beach, away from the bustle of the city, but with easy access to shopping and entertainment centers. In the immediate vicinity of the residential complex are two private English schools, a hospital and the Eastern Mediterranean University.

The ELYSIUM complex is a unique facility where developers paid attention to every detail in order to create the best conditions for their residents. Here you will find everything you need for a comfortable life:

Restaurants, bars and cafes for delicious and varied food.

Two adult pools with umbrellas and sunbeds, a children's pool and a water park for the entertainment of the whole family.

Sauna and barbecue area for rest and relaxation.

Playground and gym for an active lifestyle.

Supermarket, where you will find everything you need.

Electric generator, central heating, satellite TV, internet and round-the-clock security for your comfort and safety.

And most importantly, in hot, sunny weather, you do not have to walk to the beach. At your service is a comfortable free shuttle, which runs from the residential complex to the sea throughout the day.

ELYSIUM offers a wide range of apartments: studios, apartments 1+1, 2+1, 2+1 duplex with access to the roof, as well as 3+1 duplex with access to the roof. The apartments are equipped with windows, ventilation systems, interior doors, ceramic flooring and laminate in the bedrooms. In the kitchen there is a stone countertop, and in the bedroom there are built-in cabinets with mirrors. For those who prefer a more isolated life, townhouses and villas are offered. Each villa is equipped with a spacious balcony overlooking the pool, its own plot of land, a fully finished bathroom, built-in fireplace and laundry room. Solar panels are used to heat water.