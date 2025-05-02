  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi

apartments
24
houses
2
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Residential complex Carob Hill Tatlısu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$146,156
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Only 40 Minutes away from Girne, Tatlısu is located between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterrenean Coastline. With its untouched natural beauty Tatlısu Region keeps fascinating its visitors as well as its inhabitants. For a quiet life you have come to the right place because Tatlısu i…
Tunalı İnşaat
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Residential quarter Aqua View Bungavillas
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$949,903
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$481,221
The year of construction 2023
GP real estate
Residential quarter Akanthou Village
Residential quarter Akanthou Village
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$265,973
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Villa Cliffside Villas with Breathtaking Sea Views
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,53M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 381 m²
1 real estate object 1
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integration with the surrounding natural beauty. Key Features: Prime Location: Cliffside location with stunning 270-degree sea views. Exclusive Villas: 8 front-row villas appear to float on…
Right way Group
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$172,966
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 43–117 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-727   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -10M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 43 m2 - 91 m2 1+1 - 106 m2 - 114 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2026   FACILITIES…
Properties and partners
Residential quarter Salos beach
Residential quarter Salos beach
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$265,973
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$173,490
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 65–142 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-716   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 65 m2 1+1 Penthouse - 142 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 164 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 202…
Properties and partners
Cottage village Ambiance
Cottage village Ambiance
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,757
The year of construction 2023
New premium residential complex in Tatlis The new project « Ambiance » combines urban style and true elegance, home comfort and modern setting. The complex will be located on a vast territory of 21,190 m2, 900 m from the sea. The advantage of the complex is also a large number of landscape…
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Residential quarter MEDITERRA BAY
Residential quarter MEDITERRA BAY
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$237,096
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$268,994
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 87 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-731   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 Penthouse - 87 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 106 m2 - 126 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2026  …
Properties and partners
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$473,990
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 80 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-730   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -200M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 80 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 75 m2 - 90 m2 3+1 Penthouse - 115 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: A…
Properties and partners
Residential quarter Emtan Reflection
Residential quarter Emtan Reflection
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$319,801
The year of construction 2026
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sumarine
Residential quarter Sumarine
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$246,975
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Residential quarter Malibu
Residential quarter Malibu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,585
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Residential quarter Carob Hill
Residential quarter Carob Hill
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$168,450
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Residential quarter Poseidon
Residential quarter Poseidon
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$468,556
GP real estate
Residential quarter C`est La vie
Residential quarter C`est La vie
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$150,718
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Residential quarter Phuket
Residential quarter Phuket
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$173,136
The year of construction 2027
GP real estate
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,08M
The year of construction 2023
GP real estate
Residential complex K ISLANDS butik-proekt premialnogo klassa
Residential complex K ISLANDS butik-proekt premialnogo klassa
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$270,652
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
🌿 K ISLANDS – Symbol of luxury and exclusivity in North Cyprus 🌿Realizing the Mediterranean DreamK ISLANDS is a unique premium boutique project located on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea. It is a paradise where architecture, nature and comfort merge in perfect harmony.There are six i…
GP real estate
Residential quarter Caesar Breeze
Residential quarter Caesar Breeze
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$145,399
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$200,113
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
Apartment building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya
Apartment building Velikolepnyy kompleks v 200 metrah ot morya
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$98,940
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 41–127 m²
2 real estate objects 2
The complex is located just 200 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and mountains. The total area of the project is 133.800 m2. The complex offers various options for real estate layouts and typologies from small studios to sep…
Justreal
Residential complex Sea Terra
Residential complex Sea Terra
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$153,781
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 120 m²
1 real estate object 1
Sea Terra is a complex of apartments located in the picturesque Tatlisu area of Northern Cyprus. The complex offers residents comfortable living conditions and direct access to the sea, which makes it attractive for both recreation and permanent residence.Location:Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus: A…
GP real estate
Residential quarter Hawaii Homes
Residential quarter Hawaii Homes
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$188,081
The year of construction 2025
GP real estate
