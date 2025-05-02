Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Only 40 Minutes away from Girne, Tatlısu is located between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterrenean Coastline. With its untouched natural beauty Tatlısu Region keeps fascinating its visitors as well as its inhabitants. For a quiet life you have come to the right place because Tatlısu i…
Natulux is a high-end residential development in Küçük Erenköy, Turkey, emphasizing integration with the surrounding natural beauty.
Key Features:
Prime Location: Cliffside location with stunning 270-degree sea views.
Exclusive Villas: 8 front-row villas appear to float on…
New premium residential complex in Tatlis
The new project « Ambiance » combines urban style and true elegance, home comfort and modern setting. The complex will be located on a vast territory of 21,190 m2, 900 m from the sea.
The advantage of the complex is also a large number of landscape…
🌿 K ISLANDS – Symbol of luxury and exclusivity in North Cyprus 🌿Realizing the Mediterranean DreamK ISLANDS is a unique premium boutique project located on the first line of the Mediterranean Sea. It is a paradise where architecture, nature and comfort merge in perfect harmony.There are six i…
The complex is located just 200 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and mountains.
The total area of the project is 133.800 m2.
The complex offers various options for real estate layouts and typologies from small studios to sep…
Sea Terra is a complex of apartments located in the picturesque Tatlisu area of Northern Cyprus. The complex offers residents comfortable living conditions and direct access to the sea, which makes it attractive for both recreation and permanent residence.Location:Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus: A…