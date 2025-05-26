  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke Belediyesi
  4. Apartment in a new building Manhattan

Apartment in a new building Manhattan

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,160
BTC
1.6552805
ETH
86.7603278
USDT
137 585.3358314
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
36
ID: 32602
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Lefke District
  • City
    Lefke Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kazivera

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    17

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus

