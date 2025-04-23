  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort 2

Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort 2

İskele District, Northern Cyprus
from
$133,159
12
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 25671
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    17

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Grand Sapphire Resort 2 - luxury apartments off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea

The project consists of 6 blocks of different storeys (from 9 to 17 floors) from the developer, operating since 2003. The company occupies an honorable place among the leaders of the region and today is rightfully considered the best in Northern Cyprus.

Location: Iskele, Long Beach with a length of about 3 km

  • Direct sea view

  • 10 minutes to Famagusta and the Old Town

  • 15 minutes to the ancient city of Salamis

  • 40 minutes to Ercan Airport

About the project

Grand Sapphire Resort 2 is an exclusive residential complex on the coast, in the heart of one of the most promising regions of Northern Cyprus. The project is created in the concept of “7-star lifestyle”, offering its residents luxurious living conditions and world-class infrastructure.

The complex includes 682 apartments in six blocks from 9 to 17 floors high. Panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, elegant architecture and first-class amenities make Grand Sapphire Resort 2 the ideal choice for a comfortable life, relaxation and investment. All 6 blocks have already built 14 floors, see the last photo.

Apartment formats

  • Studio – 55 m2 (living area: 47 m2)

  • 1+1 (Europod) – 66 m2 (living area: 56 m2)

  • 2+1 (Eurotrioshka) – 127 m2 (living area: 109 m2)

  • 3+1 (Eurofour) – 169 m2 (living area: 146 m2)

Financial conditions

Standard installments:

  • 35% down payment

  • 65% - equal payments before receiving the keys

Date of delivery: III quarter of 2026

Payment plan for guaranteed rent:

  • Guaranteed rental for 2 years

  • Furniture bag as a gift

  • 8% per annum for studios and 1+1

  • 7% per annum for 2+1

  • 50% down payment within 3 weeks

  • 50% equal instalments before receiving keys (6 contributions)

Technical specifications

  • Panoramic windows with double windows

  • Built-in cabinets and kitchens

  • High-quality plumbing and tile

  • Fully equipped bathrooms

  • Composite and glass fences of balconies

  • Central air conditioning system

  • Central water supply and hydraulic pump

  • Central satellite and Internet system

  • Central generator system

Complex infrastructure

  • 5-star hotel with casino

  • Supermarkets and restaurants

  • Closed beach club. The Grand Sapphire project on the luxurious coast has its own equipped beach with the Pera Mackenzie beach club. You can relax here day and night long, enjoying modern amenities and the absence of a large number of vacationers. Visitors to a private beach do not need to worry about taking good seats on the coast as soon as possible and having time to rent a chaise longue. In addition to the spacious coast with all the amenities, they have a private restaurant and bar, which will please with a variety of exquisite dishes and drinks.

  • Children's club

  • More than 10 pools, including the largest on the island - "Punta Cana"

  • Swimming pool on the roof of Infinity Pool

  • Water Park with many slides and attractions

  • Gym, sports grounds

  • Spa, beauty salon

  • Open-air cinema

  • Playground

  • Pedestrian and bicycle paths

  • Shuttle service to the beach

Leasing through the Management Company:

  • 70% - owner, 30% - UK

Furniture bags:

  • Studio - €11,400

  • 1+1 (Eurogenwoman) - €12,540

  • 2+1 (Eurotrashka) - €14,820

Grand Sapphire Resort 2 is a project that combines a premium location next to the entire Grand Sapphire project, which is the largest and most advanced luxury infrastructure project in Northern Cyprus (see the announcements of Grand Sapphire Resort and Grand Sapphire Blu) and investment attractiveness.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 129,064

Location on the map

İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Developer news

23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
All news
