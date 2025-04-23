Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort 2

Grand Sapphire Resort 2 - luxury apartments off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea

The project consists of 6 blocks of different storeys (from 9 to 17 floors) from the developer, operating since 2003. The company occupies an honorable place among the leaders of the region and today is rightfully considered the best in Northern Cyprus.



Location: Iskele, Long Beach with a length of about 3 km

Direct sea view

10 minutes to Famagusta and the Old Town

15 minutes to the ancient city of Salamis

40 minutes to Ercan Airport

About the project

Grand Sapphire Resort 2 is an exclusive residential complex on the coast, in the heart of one of the most promising regions of Northern Cyprus. The project is created in the concept of “7-star lifestyle”, offering its residents luxurious living conditions and world-class infrastructure.

The complex includes 682 apartments in six blocks from 9 to 17 floors high. Panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, elegant architecture and first-class amenities make Grand Sapphire Resort 2 the ideal choice for a comfortable life, relaxation and investment. All 6 blocks have already built 14 floors, see the last photo.

Apartment formats

Studio – 55 m2 (living area: 47 m2)

1+1 (Europod) – 66 m2 (living area: 56 m2)

2+1 (Eurotrioshka) – 127 m2 (living area: 109 m2)

3+1 (Eurofour) – 169 m2 (living area: 146 m2)

Financial conditions

Standard installments:

35% down payment

65% - equal payments before receiving the keys



Date of delivery: III quarter of 2026

Payment plan for guaranteed rent:

Guaranteed rental for 2 years

Furniture bag as a gift

8% per annum for studios and 1+1

7% per annum for 2+1

50% down payment within 3 weeks

50% equal instalments before receiving keys (6 contributions)

Technical specifications

Panoramic windows with double windows

Built-in cabinets and kitchens

High-quality plumbing and tile

Fully equipped bathrooms

Composite and glass fences of balconies

Central air conditioning system

Central water supply and hydraulic pump

Central satellite and Internet system

Central generator system

Complex infrastructure

5-star hotel with casino

Supermarkets and restaurants

Closed beach club. The Grand Sapphire project on the luxurious coast has its own equipped beach with the Pera Mackenzie beach club. You can relax here day and night long, enjoying modern amenities and the absence of a large number of vacationers. Visitors to a private beach do not need to worry about taking good seats on the coast as soon as possible and having time to rent a chaise longue. In addition to the spacious coast with all the amenities, they have a private restaurant and bar, which will please with a variety of exquisite dishes and drinks.

Children's club

More than 10 pools, including the largest on the island - "Punta Cana"

Swimming pool on the roof of Infinity Pool

Water Park with many slides and attractions

Gym, sports grounds

Spa, beauty salon

Open-air cinema

Playground

Pedestrian and bicycle paths

Shuttle service to the beach

Leasing through the Management Company:

70% - owner, 30% - UK

Furniture bags:

Studio - €11,400

1+1 (Eurogenwoman) - €12,540

2+1 (Eurotrashka) - €14,820

Grand Sapphire Resort 2 is a project that combines a premium location next to the entire Grand Sapphire project, which is the largest and most advanced luxury infrastructure project in Northern Cyprus (see the announcements of Grand Sapphire Resort and Grand Sapphire Blu) and investment attractiveness.