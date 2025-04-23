Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort 2

Grand Sapphire Resort 2 - luxury apartments off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea
The project consists of 6 blocks of different storeys (from 9 to 17 floors) from the developer, operating since 2003. The company occupies an honorable place among the leaders of the region and today is rightfully considered the best in Northern Cyprus.
Location: Iskele, Long Beach with a length of about 3 km
Direct sea view
10 minutes to Famagusta and the Old Town
15 minutes to the ancient city of Salamis
40 minutes to Ercan Airport
About the project
Grand Sapphire Resort 2 is an exclusive residential complex on the coast, in the heart of one of the most promising regions of Northern Cyprus. The project is created in the concept of “7-star lifestyle”, offering its residents luxurious living conditions and world-class infrastructure.
The complex includes 682 apartments in six blocks from 9 to 17 floors high. Panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, elegant architecture and first-class amenities make Grand Sapphire Resort 2 the ideal choice for a comfortable life, relaxation and investment. All 6 blocks have already built 14 floors, see the last photo.
Apartment formats
Studio – 55 m2 (living area: 47 m2)
1+1 (Europod) – 66 m2 (living area: 56 m2)
2+1 (Eurotrioshka) – 127 m2 (living area: 109 m2)
3+1 (Eurofour) – 169 m2 (living area: 146 m2)
Financial conditions
Standard installments:
35% down payment
65% - equal payments before receiving the keys
Date of delivery: III quarter of 2026
Payment plan for guaranteed rent:
Guaranteed rental for 2 years
Furniture bag as a gift
8% per annum for studios and 1+1
7% per annum for 2+1
50% down payment within 3 weeks
50% equal instalments before receiving keys (6 contributions)
Technical specifications
Panoramic windows with double windows
Built-in cabinets and kitchens
High-quality plumbing and tile
Fully equipped bathrooms
Composite and glass fences of balconies
Central air conditioning system
Central water supply and hydraulic pump
Central satellite and Internet system
Central generator system
Complex infrastructure
5-star hotel with casino
Supermarkets and restaurants
Closed beach club. The Grand Sapphire project on the luxurious coast has its own equipped beach with the Pera Mackenzie beach club. You can relax here day and night long, enjoying modern amenities and the absence of a large number of vacationers. Visitors to a private beach do not need to worry about taking good seats on the coast as soon as possible and having time to rent a chaise longue. In addition to the spacious coast with all the amenities, they have a private restaurant and bar, which will please with a variety of exquisite dishes and drinks.
Children's club
More than 10 pools, including the largest on the island - "Punta Cana"
Swimming pool on the roof of Infinity Pool
Water Park with many slides and attractions
Gym, sports grounds
Spa, beauty salon
Open-air cinema
Playground
Pedestrian and bicycle paths
Shuttle service to the beach
Leasing through the Management Company:
70% - owner, 30% - UK
Furniture bags:
Studio - €11,400
1+1 (Eurogenwoman) - €12,540
2+1 (Eurotrashka) - €14,820
Grand Sapphire Resort 2 is a project that combines a premium location next to the entire Grand Sapphire project, which is the largest and most advanced luxury infrastructure project in Northern Cyprus (see the announcements of Grand Sapphire Resort and Grand Sapphire Blu) and investment attractiveness.