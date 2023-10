Loutros, Northern Cyprus

from €92,067

34–117 m² 5

Completion date: 2025

ID: CP-631 LOCATİON: Cyprus – Distance to the sea -100M – Supermarkets 300 m AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 34-59m2 1+1 - 69m2 2+1 - 105-124 m2 3+1 - 161m2 2+1 - LOFT 185 3+1 - LOFT 229m2 4+1 - DUBLEX 251m2 4+1 - PENTHOUSE DUPLEX 603-1206m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2025 FACILITIES: FİTNESS CENTRE (300 M2) FOOTBALL FIELD TENNIS COURT BASKETBALL COURT BEACH VOLLEYBALL FOOT TENNİS MINI GOLF WALKING AND BICYCLE PATH BIKE and ATV RENTAL FISH HUNTING KITE SURFING, SAILING AND WATER SPORTS SCUBA DIVING RESTAURANT CAFE/BAR CINEMA TURKİSH HAMAM SAUNA STEAM ROOM SHOCK POOL MASSAGE ROOMS HOME CLEANING 7/24 SİTE SECURİTY YACHT MOORİNG BEACH OPERATION VEHICLE RENTAL İNDOOR AND OUTDOOR CAR PARKİNG Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns. Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.