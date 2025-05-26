  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.

Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$102,418
BTC
1.2182368
ETH
63.8530015
USDT
101 258.6843575
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27334
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3377
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 06/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A cozy 36 m² studio with a spacious 16 m² terrace and a ready-made design package. The interior is made in a single modern style: furniture, appliances and decor are already included in the price. The layout is thought out to the smallest detail, the kitchen, rest and sleep areas are clearly delineated. A spacious 16 m² terrace expands the space and is perfect for outdoor dining or cozy evenings.

It is located in one of the most popular residential complexes in the Long Beach area. It is located just a few minutes' walk from the sandy beach. The complex consists of several buildings with well-kept green territory, swimming pools, recreation areas and sports infrastructure. On the territory there are outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness center, SPA, restaurant, cafe, supermarket, pharmacy, beauty salon and playgrounds for children. There is also 24-hour security and video surveillance.

  • Four outdoor swimming pools with Jacuzzi
  • Children's pool with aqua park
  • Separate relaxation and sunbathing areas near the pools
  • Indoor pool with Jacuzzi and sauna
  • Restaurants, cafe and bar in the pool
  • SPA salon
  • Fitness center
  • Gym and martial arts hall
  • Tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts
  • Squash hall
  • Large children's playroom with game consoles and board games
  • Children's outdoor playgrounds
  • Billiards
  • Park areas
  • BBQ areas
  • Amphitheater for film screenings and artist performances
  • Car rental
  • Free bike rental
  • Free bus to the beach four times a day

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex 4EVER GREEN 4
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$209,525
Apart-hotel Hera Luxury Resort Casino
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$233,681
Residential complex DejaBlue
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,560
Residential complex Lilium Park
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,482
Residential quarter Waterside
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,921
You are viewing
Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$102,418
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter MODA KENT
Residential quarter MODA KENT
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aphrodite Wellness
Residential quarter Aphrodite Wellness
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$97,321
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building NCP-121 Just 400 meters from the shore, Aphrodite Park Residence
Apartment building NCP-121 Just 400 meters from the shore, Aphrodite Park Residence
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,202
The year of construction 2025
Area 65–94 m²
4 real estate properties 4
About the Project: Just 400 meters from the shore, Aphrodite Park Residence is a completed beachfront development in Gaziveren, next to Aphrodite 1, 2, and the SPA phases. As the fourth phase of the Aphrodite Beachfront Project, it offers ready-to-move-in studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartmen…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
65.0 – 69.0
162,496 – 176,038
Apartment 2 rooms
81.0 – 94.0
216,662 – 264,056
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications