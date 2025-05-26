Residential quarter Studio with design package in the Caesar Resort SPA complex.

A cozy 36 m² studio with a spacious 16 m² terrace and a ready-made design package. The interior is made in a single modern style: furniture, appliances and decor are already included in the price. The layout is thought out to the smallest detail, the kitchen, rest and sleep areas are clearly delineated. A spacious 16 m² terrace expands the space and is perfect for outdoor dining or cozy evenings.

It is located in one of the most popular residential complexes in the Long Beach area. It is located just a few minutes' walk from the sandy beach. The complex consists of several buildings with well-kept green territory, swimming pools, recreation areas and sports infrastructure. On the territory there are outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness center, SPA, restaurant, cafe, supermarket, pharmacy, beauty salon and playgrounds for children. There is also 24-hour security and video surveillance.