Residential complex Hawaii Homes

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$225,448
16
ID: 26624
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Hawaii homes is one of the biggest sea side residential project with studios, 1+1, 2+1 loft penthouses, and 3 bedroom luxury villas having a total unit count of 500. Situated on the coast of tatlisu the project features artificial rivers, lakes, and islands spread across the site with the addition of our famous garden designs. Facilities on site are indoor heated pool, spa center, restaurant, bar, gym, basketball and tennis court. The project is set to complete end of 2025. There are 3 property type in Hawaii Homes. Type A 1+1 and 2+1 apartments, Type B studios, and Type C villas.

HAWAII HOMES consists of 22 blocks of two-story studio apartments, 8 blocks of 1+1 and 2+1 loft penthouses, and 10 luxury villas. The project is constructed with damp-proofing, concrete, and climate- and water-insulated roofing. It comes with a five-year structural warranty, fitted kitchens, double-glazed windows, and designated parking spaces.

Hawaii Homes – Type A apartments includes 1 bedroom garden apartments and 2 bedroom loft penthouse apartments.

Hawaii Homes – Type B apartments includes studio penthouse and garden apartments.

And finally Hawaii Homes – Type C includes 3 bedroom luxury villas.

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

