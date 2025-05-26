Residential complex Hawaii Homes

Hawaii homes is one of the biggest sea side residential project with studios, 1+1, 2+1 loft penthouses, and 3 bedroom luxury villas having a total unit count of 500. Situated on the coast of tatlisu the project features artificial rivers, lakes, and islands spread across the site with the addition of our famous garden designs. Facilities on site are indoor heated pool, spa center, restaurant, bar, gym, basketball and tennis court. The project is set to complete end of 2025. There are 3 property type in Hawaii Homes. Type A 1+1 and 2+1 apartments, Type B studios, and Type C villas.

HAWAII HOMES consists of 22 blocks of two-story studio apartments, 8 blocks of 1+1 and 2+1 loft penthouses, and 10 luxury villas. The project is constructed with damp-proofing, concrete, and climate- and water-insulated roofing. It comes with a five-year structural warranty, fitted kitchens, double-glazed windows, and designated parking spaces.

Hawaii Homes – Type A apartments includes 1 bedroom garden apartments and 2 bedroom loft penthouse apartments.

Hawaii Homes – Type B apartments includes studio penthouse and garden apartments.

And finally Hawaii Homes – Type C includes 3 bedroom luxury villas.