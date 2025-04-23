Residential complex GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU

GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU consists of 5 high-rise buildings, each with 28 floors, and 8 low blocks, each with 5 floors. The project is located on a plot with a total area of 90727.18 m2 and includes 2345 units, including studios, one, two, three bedroom apartments and penthouses.

GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU Apartments are ideal for both living and renting out. This turns the purchased property into a successful investment that will provide a high and guaranteed income every month. In addition, you get high profitability when reselling apartments - up to 150%.

GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU residential complex is located in the north-east of Cyprus, in the Iskele district. It is only 50 km from Ercan International Airport. Iskele is considered the most promising region of Northern Cyprus for living and investing. The complex is located 300 meters from Long Beach, away from the bustle of the city, but with easy access to shopping and entertainment centers. In the immediate vicinity of the residential complex are two private English schools, a hospital and the Eastern Mediterranean University.

GRAND SAPPHIRE BLU has been specifically designed to cover all the elements necessary for 7-star life. It provides thoughtful public areas and tranquil green spaces, providing the perfect combination of social interaction and personal peace.

Here you will find everything you need for a comfortable life: restaurants, bars and cafes for tasty and varied food, a 5-star hotel with a casino, Punta Cana - the largest pool on the island, with an area of 4000 m2, Aqua Park Cinema in the open air, playgrounds, cycling and walking paths, Fitness center and SPA-zone, Courts for playing padel tennis, Pet Park.

Experience luxury in every detail. Premium-class apartments embody modern design, high-quality finishing materials and attention to every detail. With fantastic sea views and spacious layouts, these dwellings are designed for those who appreciate exquisite style and unsurpassed comfort. All apartments are rented with a full high quality finish, kitchen set, bedroom cabinets, plumbing, interior and front doors.