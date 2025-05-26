Residential complex Aventus Residency

Discover Smart Living at Aventus Residence – North Cyprus
Located just 750 meters from the crystal-clear Mediterranean Sea in the vibrant Iskele region, Aventus Residence offers a modern lifestyle in a low-rise, earthquake-resistant community. This exclusive development by Panah Group includes 130 smart apartments and 12 semi-detached villas across two thoughtfully designed phases. Residents enjoy premium amenities such as Olympic and heated pools, a spa, gym, and on-site restaurant – all within walking distance to markets, restaurants, and key services. With strong foundations, higher land ownership value, and lush green communal spaces, Aventus combines comfort, safety, and investment potential in one of Forbes’ top-ranked real estate destinations of 2024. Live smart. Invest wisely.