Residential complex Aventus Residency

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
ID: 26402
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Discover Smart Living at Aventus Residence – North Cyprus

Located just 750 meters from the crystal-clear Mediterranean Sea in the vibrant Iskele region, Aventus Residence offers a modern lifestyle in a low-rise, earthquake-resistant community. This exclusive development by Panah Group includes 130 smart apartments and 12 semi-detached villas across two thoughtfully designed phases. Residents enjoy premium amenities such as Olympic and heated pools, a spa, gym, and on-site restaurant – all within walking distance to markets, restaurants, and key services. With strong foundations, higher land ownership value, and lush green communal spaces, Aventus combines comfort, safety, and investment potential in one of Forbes’ top-ranked real estate destinations of 2024. Live smart. Invest wisely.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Commercial property
Area, m² – 22 000.0
Price per m², USD 0 – 7
Apartment price, USD 149,047

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex Aventus Residency

Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
