Vokolida, Northern Cyprus

from €101,915

46–80 m² 3

Completion date: 2024

The Resort complex is the only large-scale residential complex with rich developed infrastructure. SALE THIS STUDIES, APARTMENTS 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The project is located on the coast of the Iskele district, where the longest sandy beach of Long Beach with a length of 3.5 km with the infrastructure of the promenade is located. Located 600-800 m from the sea. Resting and living here is comfortable and there is always something to do and where to go! The advantages of this complex are: the most popular complex of Northern Cyprus, apartments ready for living and an initial contribution to the construction of 30% for all types of housing for an interest-free period of up to 72 months/ "Resort is the only large-scale residential complex with rich developed infrastructure rental from private agencies - profitability up to 12% per annum proximity to the sea receiving VNZH after payment of 30%. The project is already 15 years old, it is constantly growing, and now its territory is doubling. On the territory of this residential complex today there are 15 pools, including indoor, heated in winter, and 2 children's pools. Developed infrastructure for children ( children's pool with a water park, playgrounds, a kindergarten, a developing club, etc. ), there is also a tennis court, volleyball and basketball courts, the possibility of boxing, Jiu Jitsu, mini-golf, have its own spa, restaurants. To the sea - 7 minutes walk, for those who wish - every half hour the shuttle goes to the beach in season. The apartments are furnished with a turnkey repair, with a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and all accessories, a well-built-in kitchen, cabinets in the bedrooms, and a air conditioning system is carried out. The Resort complex has both finished housing and at the construction stage and plan/ . For your convenience, the developer also offers a design package for apartments. Design prices packages: Studio - 9,000 £, Studio with a niche - 10000 £, 1 + 1 - 11,000 £, 2 + 1 - 13,000 £. Ready-made housing payment plan: 50% down payment - within a month 50% interest-free installment for 24 months/ Payment plan for housing under construction: Stage 3 - deadline for delivery 2021-2022 by 24 months. Stage 4 - delivery - 2022-2023 at 36 months. Stage 5 - delivery in 2023 -48 months. Stage 6 - delivery in 2023-2024 - 48 months. Stage 7 - delivery in 2024-2025 -48 months. Stage 8 - delivery in 2025 - 80 months.