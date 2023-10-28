  1. Realting.com
Apartment building Nice 2-Room Apartment in Bogaz, Cyprus
Apartment building Nice 2-Room Apartment in Bogaz, Cyprus
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€134,633
Area 75–230 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
PROJECT ID:   CP-787 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/Iskele Bogaz Distance to the sea -600M Distance to  Lefkoşa- 75km Ercan Airport – 55km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 65 m² - 117,000 GBP 2+1 - 80 m² - 144,000 GBP AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 220 m² - 380,000 GBP SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2026 FACILITIES: Restaurant Pools 1000 m2 Pool Bar Playgrounds Turkish hammam Sauna Gym Basketball court Big chess game Security 24/7 Sport grounds Private parking Generator Free electric scooter rental ACCOMMODATION We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.  (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!  ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.
Apartment building 4-Room Bungalow in Cyprus/ İskele/ Kantara
Apartment building 4-Room Bungalow in Cyprus/ İskele/ Kantara
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€480,234
Area 335 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-709   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara   – Distance to the sea -700 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 65 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3+1 Bungalow - 335 m2 - 350 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion August 2025   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL INDOOR POOL HEATED RESTAURANT FITNESS SAUNA STEAM ROOM  GARDEN YOGA  SPA BAR   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€106,565
Area 52–136 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-623   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach  – Distance to the sea -100M – Larnaca Airport - 65 km – Ercan Airport - 50km – Eastern Mediterranean University - 15km – Supermarkets 50 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 56m2 1+1 -8 0 m2 2+1 - 136m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2025 Block A: 2018 Block E: June 2022 Block C: Coming soon   FACILITIES: Covered car park Outdoor Pool Indoor Pool Children's playground & Park Nursery Bbq area Yoga & Pilates Massage room Gym Jacuzzi Bar Gymnasium Market Hookah cafe Spa & Turkish BATH Indoor and outdoor car park 7/24 Reception Car hire Transfer to the beach Weekly cleaning services Children's playgrounds Mini zoo 24/7 Video Surveillance and Security Commercial areas Fire exits on each floor     About Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach Iskele region, located in the north-east of Cyprus, has the most beautiful beaches of the island. These beaches have clear waters and shiny sand. Another advantage of the Iskele Long Beach area is that it is a 15-minute drive from the center and schools.   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.  
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€145,331
Area 110 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-721   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Mağusa   – Distance to the sea -700M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2024   FACILITIES: American panel interior doors TV infrastructure Parking Card elevator system BBQ   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€86,353
Area 70 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-700   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Mağusa   – Distance to the sea -700M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 70 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: Indoor Parking Front Green Area 8 Person Elevator Camera Security System Modern Interior Design   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Residential quarter Palma Dzhumeyra
Residential quarter Palma Dzhumeyra
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€1,20M
Area 45–92 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Palma Jumeirah is a modern residential complex located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cyprus. Location: - Boaz. On sale are studios and apartments 1 + 1, apartments 2 + 1.    It is located 100-200 m from a sandy beach with equipped infrastructure, a gentle entrance to the water and a sandy shore. The apartments of the complex offer breathtaking views of the sea and mountains. The complex consists of 7 houses. Full-catering apartments surrounded by gardens and pools and places for free parking.   Much attention is paid to the chic pool and landscape design, which form the shape of a giant palm, which is the hallmark of this complex! Since the Palma Jumeirah complex is in close proximity to the Lagoon complex and these are complexes of one developer, residents and guests of the complex can use the infrastructures of both complexes without restrictions, this is a modern gym, and a restaurant, and a water park, as well as all other social zones.   The readiness of the complex is July 2025. . Payment plan:   1,000 cu - deposit 30% - down payment 70% - up to 84 months. interest-free installment 2 OPTION 75% - down payment 75% Cashback 6% before availability ( 2025 ) 2.5 years for the contributed amount ( is either paid or on repayment ) 25% - on the readiness of the apartment, surcharge from the cost And guaranteed rental for 3 years at 8% per annum/   3 OPTION 40% - down payment 20% installment without% until availability ( 2025 ) 2.5 years 24 % - transferred to the developer for three years for rent, the client does not pay anything / the developer independently repays from the rental 16% of the remaining amount without% installment for the year ( 12 months )/ Apartments are furnished with turnkey repair: - bathroom with plumbing and all accessories - built-in kitchen ( without equipment ) - air conditioning - tile, laminate, interior doors - painted walls.
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€297,557
Area 100–136 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Afik
An endless series of golden sands, secluded bays and wind-protected bays, softly washed with crystal clear waters, along with the warm hospitality of local residents, unique historical sights and rich culture will make Northern Cyprus your ideal second place of residence. The Caesar BLUE Line residential complex includes adjacent villas and quatro villas.
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€141,801
Area 84–89 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-674   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta   – Distance to the sea -900M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 Penthouse - 84 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 89 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2024   FACILITIES: Parking area Intercom system Double grazing Solar heating system Built-in wardrobes and cupboards in the kitchen Elevator Multiple choice of kitchen cupboard, ceramics for bathrooms and kitchen.   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a spa center at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
from
€304,185
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa center, a gym, a restaurant and a bar, sports grounds and kids' playgrounds. Completion - October, 2026. Payment 35% - down payment 65% - interest-free installment plan for 4 years Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 600 meters from the famous Long Beach, near restaurants, a supermarket, cafes.
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€321,682
Area 91 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-619   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -280M – Larnaca Airport - 65 km – Ercan Airport - 50km – Eastern Mediterranean University - 15km – City Centre - 6km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 91m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 2023   FACILITIES: Fitness Gym Spa Sauna Turkish bath Yoga Hobi Areas Restaurant & Cafe Bar Laundry Dry cleanıng service smart home system resepsiyon car park 7/24 security İndoor pool   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Long Beach İskeleIskele region, located in the north-east of Cyprus, has the most beautiful beaches of the island. These beaches have clear waters and shiny sand. Another advantage of the Iskele Long Beach area is that it is a 15-minute drive from the center and schools.  
Apartment building 3-Room Penthouse in Cyprus/ İskele/ Kantara
Apartment building 3-Room Penthouse in Cyprus/ İskele/ Kantara
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€302,730
Area 154 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-715   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara – Distance to the sea -50 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 65 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Penthouse - 131 m2 - 154 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion February 2024   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL INDOOR POOL HEATED RESTAURANT FITNESS SAUNA STEAM ROOM  GARDEN   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Otuken
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Otuken
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€515,144
Area 330 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-722   LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken – Distance to the sea -400M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 330 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2025   FACILITIES: pool  Garage Fire place Barbecue area Hobby room Mini kitchen at the terrace   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€226,916
Area 89 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-683   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 81 m2 - 125 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June, 2025   FACILITIES: pool  park car reception room   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/Bahçeler Discover the enchanting beauty of Bahçeler, Yeni İskele! Golden sandy beaches, rich history, and captivating nature await in this Northern Cypriot gem. Unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories are guaranteed.  
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach Iskele
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach Iskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€268,000
Area 121–273 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 – 109 - 111m2 2+1 – 139 - 143m2 3+1 – 157 - 162m2 4+1 – 403 - 501m2 5+1 – 496 m2 2+1 Duplex – 266m2 4+1 Duplex – 327m2 5+1 Duplex – 363-457m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: A Block (Hotel ) - May 2025 B Block - August 2025 C Block - August 2026 D Block - August 2026   FACILITIES: Wide open and Closed paid car park services (512 car capacity) Walking, Jogging and bicycle paths Disabled Car Park Ensuring fire safety in design Controlled site entrance with 24-hour security and barrier system Central Generator 2 swimming pools one for adults and 1 for children. Aquapark, lifeguard service. Basketball Court , Tennis Court, Mini Golf Sauna, Steam Room, Massage Rooms, Hamam, Indoor swimming pool, Gym, Yoga – Pilates 24 Hours security and security camera system Activity and Entertainment areas (Game machines / Karaoke / Playstation room) Housekeeping (waste collection service) Rentable Office service/ working areas (computer, fax, internet and paper copy service) İnfirmary Health Club Bicycle rent area Secure, wide Children play areas Dry Cleaning, Laundry and Ironing service Hairdresser and Beauty Center / Barber Nursery and Kids Club (Baby sitting) Supermarket Poolside Snack Bar Multi purpose saloon for fun, celebration and conferences “Day Time” Restaurant and Breakfast Hall Panoramic Pool Bar “Steak House” Restaurant Cigar Bar Italian Restaurant “Chinese and Sushi” Restaurant Lobby Bar Hookah/Shisha Bar Reception and Greeting Area Door access system with card. Fiber optic internet and TV infrastructure Central Channel heating and air conditioning systems Central water-heating system Electric towel rack underfloor heating in warm spaces Private use terrace pools moisture meter, silent bathroom fan Amphi Theatre Bicycle Road Walking Path Currency Exchange Office   About: Cyp- Long Beach Iskele Iskele region, located in the north-east of Cyprus, has the most beautiful beaches of the island. These beaches have clear waters and shiny sand. Another advantage of the Iskele Long Beach area is that it is a 15-minute drive from the center and schools.   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a beach club at 500 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New premium residence with swimming pools and a beach club at 500 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
from
€157,500
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a lounge area and a bar, a gym, a beach club with three restaurants and swimming pools. Completion - September, 2025. Payment 35% - down payment 45% - installment plan till handover 20% - within one year after handover Facilities and equipment in the house Central heating and cooling Underfloor heating "Smart Home" system Jacuzzi Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in close proximity to the famous Long Beach.
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Iskele
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Iskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€185,752
Area 64–395 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-655   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Iskele Bogaz   – Distance to the sea -800M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 75km – Ercan Airport – 55km     AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 1+1 Garden - 57 m2 - 65 m2 1+1 Penthouse - 57 m2 - 65 m2 2+1 Garden - 89 m2 - 93 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 89 m2 - 93 m2 3+1 - 222 m2 - 289 m2 4+1 - 369 m2- 395 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool Garden Car Park Playground   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Long Beach
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€186,302
Area 75 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-628   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach – Distance to the sea -350M – Larnaca Airport – 65 km – Ercan Airport – 50km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 – 75 m²   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Communal swimming pool Childrens playground Roof garden Barbecue areas Bar and cafe Sea and mountains views Soft touch modern kitchen cabinet Central satellite   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   About Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach Iskele region, located in the north-east of Cyprus, has the most beautiful beaches of the island. These beaches have clear waters and shiny sand. Another advantage of the Iskele Long Beach area is that it is a 15-minute drive from the center and schools.   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.  
Apartment building 4 Room Funitured Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Apartment building 4 Room Funitured Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€117,500
Area 125 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
ID: CP-757   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Famagusta   – Distance to the sea -2000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3+1  - 115m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To move   FACILITIES: Parking area Garden  Outdoor Children Playground   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Villa Amazing 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/Mağusa
Villa Amazing 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/Mağusa
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€216,000
Area 125 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-656   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Mağusa – Distance to the sea -2500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 75km – Ercan Airport – 30 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 2+1 - 105 m2 - 125 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2025   FACILITIES: open garage Terrace in bedrooms Mountain and sea View Large garden area Common green garden and pool Terrace BBQ and outside kitchen Wood-like metal grating installation chimneys Semi-open pergola terrace on the ground Travertine stairs and terrace borders Air conditioning infrastructure Design stone veneer walls Panel interior doors Massive entrance doors Fireplace Built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms Double glazed aluminum windows and balcony doors Central underground water tank Wrought iron stairs and roof terrace railings Electric water heater Secure site login 24/7 security camera throughout the site   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni İskele
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€133,787
Area 64–143 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-699   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -200 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 52 m2 - 64 m2 2+1 - 78 m2 - 87 m2 3+1 - 143 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2025   FACILITIES: Landscape care                                           Pool Maintenance Street lighting Block cleaning (garbage disposal - environmental disinfection) Sewerage Fire detectors Maintenance of the elevator Central sound system Outdoor and Indoor Parking area Outdoor swimming pools   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/Bahçeler Discover the enchanting beauty of Bahçeler, Yeni İskele! Golden sandy beaches, rich history, and captivating nature await in this Northern Cypriot gem. Unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories are guaranteed.  
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Sakarya Gazimağusa
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Sakarya Gazimağusa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€145,316
Area 89–155 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – Ercan airport – 45 km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 – 73 - 88m2 2+1 – 91  - 95m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 2024   FACILITIES: TURKISH & STEAM BATH SPA İNDOOR POOL OUTDOOR POOL FİTNESS GREEN BUILDING CONCEPT KIDS PLAYGROUND VİDEO İNTERCOM RECEPTİON SERVİCE MASSAGE CENTER SECURİTY AND CONTROLLED PASS CENTRAL İNTERNET CENTRAL GENERATÖR FLOOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAİR SERVİCE PATH FOR  HANDICAPPED PEOPLE - HANDICAPPED PARKING SPOT EARTHQUAKE RESISTANT CUTTING - EDGE TECHNOLOGY ECO - FRIENDLY LIGHTING SYSTEM ARREDO FUNCTIONAL SMART FURNITURE HIGH GLOSS SLIDING CABINET BUSINESS AND SHOPPING CENTER ON-SITE PARKING AREA ELEVATOR CAFE-RESTAURANT BEAUTY CENTER     Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! About Sakarya Gazimağusa it is a place that can be preferred by those looking for a peaceful region for settlement and holiday, attracts the attention of domestic and foreign investors more and more day by day.
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€273,119
Area 90 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-629   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele – Distance to the sea -400M – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 -  78 - 90m2 1 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2024   FACILITIES: Gym Steam room Shops Bank Sauna Turkish Bath   Payment terms:  Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   About Cyprus/ İskele: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.   Online viewing tour: We will be happy to arrange a non-binding appointment with you for a live video call, We record the object/location live on site via video call, so that you can get a first impression.  
Apartment building 2-Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Apartment building 2-Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€150,000
Area 50–75 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-659 DRIVING PLACE: Cyprus / Iskele / Iskele Merkez - Distance to the sea -150 M - Distance to Lefkos - 15 km - Ercan Airport - 35 km   ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS: 1 + 1 - 50 m2 2 + 1 - 76 m2   TIME: Construction completion date: 2026.   FACULTIES: Pool  Garden area Cable TV Camera system Parking Terms of payment: Acquire your dream real estate in a convenient and simple installment for up to 42 months and enter it 1 year after repayment of the installment plan   We regularly organize sightseeing trips, during which we offer you two-day accommodation, meals, transfer from the airport and visit with you all the real estate objects that interested you. ( Of course, without obligation and for free ) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystal waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the towns of Iskele and untouched natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. Thanks to the warm climate, you can live here calmly and happily. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural events, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you to these cities.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 600 meters from the sea, Iskele, Northern Cyprus
Agios Efstathios, Northern Cyprus
from
€110,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool, a basketball court, a lounge area, a cafe. Completion - December, 2025. Payment 40% - down payment 60% - interest-free installment plan till handover Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at 600 meters from the sea.
Residential quarter RESORT
Residential quarter RESORT
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€101,915
Area 46–80 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
The Resort complex is the only large-scale residential complex with rich developed infrastructure.  SALE THIS STUDIES, APARTMENTS 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The project is located on the coast of the Iskele district, where the longest sandy beach of Long Beach with a length of 3.5 km with the infrastructure of the promenade is located. Located 600-800 m from the sea. Resting and living here is comfortable and there is always something to do and where to go! The advantages of this complex are: the most popular complex of Northern Cyprus, apartments ready for living and an initial contribution to the construction of 30% for all types of housing for an interest-free period of up to 72 months/ "Resort is the only large-scale residential complex with rich developed infrastructure rental from private agencies - profitability up to 12% per annum proximity to the sea receiving VNZH after payment of 30%. The project is already 15 years old, it is constantly growing, and now its territory is doubling. On the territory of this residential complex today there are 15 pools, including indoor, heated in winter, and 2 children's pools. Developed infrastructure for children ( children's pool with a water park, playgrounds, a kindergarten, a developing club, etc. ), there is also a tennis court, volleyball and basketball courts, the possibility of boxing, Jiu Jitsu, mini-golf, have its own spa, restaurants. To the sea - 7 minutes walk, for those who wish - every half hour the shuttle goes to the beach in season. The apartments are furnished with a turnkey repair, with a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and all accessories, a well-built-in kitchen, cabinets in the bedrooms, and a air conditioning system is carried out. The Resort complex has both finished housing and at the construction stage and plan/ . For your convenience, the developer also offers a design package for apartments. Design prices packages: Studio - 9,000 £, Studio with a niche - 10000 £, 1 + 1 - 11,000 £, 2 + 1 - 13,000 £.  Ready-made housing payment plan: 50% down payment - within a month 50% interest-free installment for 24 months/ Payment plan for housing under construction: Stage 3 - deadline for delivery 2021-2022 by 24 months. Stage 4 - delivery - 2022-2023 at 36 months. Stage 5 - delivery in 2023 -48 months. Stage 6 - delivery in 2023-2024 - 48 months. Stage 7 - delivery in 2024-2025 -48 months. Stage 8 - delivery in 2025 - 80 months.
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€371,542
Area 85 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-640   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -550 m – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 85m2 (Penthouse) SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2024   FACILITIES: Parking spaces Water Heating system AC infrastructure Fire detector Elevator Barbeque areas for penthouses Central satellite   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/ Long Beach İskeleIskele region, located in the north-east of Cyprus, has the most beautiful beaches of the island. These beaches have clear waters and shiny sand. Another advantage of the Iskele Long Beach area is that it is a 15-minute drive from the center and schools.    
