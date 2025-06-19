  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
8
Erdemit
20
Residential quarter My House Premier
Residential quarter My House Premier
Templos, Northern Cyprus
from
$696,596
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$141,363
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-713   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT  TYPES: 1+0 - 55 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2025   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL GARDEN …
Agency
DevoDirect
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$395,272
The year of construction 2026
PROJECT ID:  CP-794 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -2200M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAIL…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$122,132
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-702   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -250M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 49 m2  1+1 - 60 m  -  72 m2  1+1 Duplex - 96 m2  3+1 - 295 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion…
Agency
DevoDirect
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$728,259
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,969
Finishing options Finished
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach. The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large …
Agency
Justreal
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus Kyrenia 600 M to the Beach
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus Kyrenia 600 M to the Beach
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
PROJECT ID: CP-821 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -600M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 4…
Agency
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Villa Great 5 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Villa Great 5 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$720,005
The year of construction 2023
ID: CP-649   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25 km – Ercan Airport –40 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+1 - 310 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: BARBEQUE AREA SWIMMING POOL …
Agency
DevoDirect
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$201,821
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 45–347 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Technical characteristics: • STUDIO, 1,2,3, 4 SPALKS  • Kitchen and living room • Luxury toilet – floor tiles and ceramics in the bathroom • Luxury equipped kitchen • Built-in wardrobe • Balcony • Double glazed windows • Composite and glass facade Boat • Central…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$303,906
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building Great 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Apartment building Great 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$124,364
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-650   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -650M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25 km – Ercan Airport –40 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 1+1 - 55 m2 2+1 - 75 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May .2025   FACILITIES: GARDEN CAR PARK …
Agency
DevoDirect
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$893,154
The year of construction 2024
ID: CP-708   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 210 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2024   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL INDOOR POOL HE…
Agency
DevoDirect
Residential quarter La Plage
Residential quarter La Plage
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$811,724
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter CC Towers
Residential quarter CC Towers
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$153,781
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 10
2 real estate properties 2
CC Towers is a modern residential complex located in the center of Girne (Kyrenia) in Northern Cyprus. The complex offers a variety of apartments and duplexes with high quality finishes and modern design.Location:Girne CentreConvenient access to urban infrastructure, including shops, restaur…
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$303,378
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-681   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Loft - 186 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2026   FACILITIES: Restaurant/Cafe Gym Sauna Outdoor Pool and Chil…
Agency
DevoDirect
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$521,349
The year of construction 2025
ID: CP-672   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 55 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 218 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool Children Playg…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building charming 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building charming 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$257,232
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-788 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -1200M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAIL…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$132,195
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-802 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -400M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILA…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$167,128
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 60 m2  2+1 - 99 m2  1+1 Penthouse  - 133 m2  2+1 Penthouse  - 168 m2  3+1 Penthouse  - 230 m2 …
Agency
DevoDirect
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$753,590
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Residential quarter Karmi Homes Villas
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$582,607
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$255,406
PROJECT ID:  CP-795 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Pe…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,600
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-803 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -600M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILA…
Agency
DevoDirect
Villa Nice 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Nice 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$777,494
The year of construction 2023
ID: CP-718   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -350 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 232 m2 - 265 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Parking area Interc…
Agency
DevoDirect
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Cottage village Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,874
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Alpino Island – exclusive villas with panoramic sea and mountain viewsLocation: Lapta400 meters to the seaPanoramic views of the sea and mountainsDirect access to the promenade with a length of 5 km10km to KyreniaAbout the projectAlpino Island is a unique residential complex located in a pic…
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$342,190
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-680   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 92 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: Kitchen Appliances Bosch  …
Agency
DevoDirect
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Residential quarter KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,383
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$607,938
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Residential quarter Sixth Sense Villas
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,00M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Residential complex Kyrenia Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$61,226
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Multifunctional complex in Kyrenia     In the Dogankoy region, in the center of Kyrenia, a new large-scale complex “ Kyrenia Residence ” is being built.     The complex is being built in a very convenient place. There are shops, restaurants, a huge Lemar supermarket. The most popular p…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Residential quarter High Tower 2
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
Agency
GP real estate
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
Awesome complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea - “ Bahamas ” The complex is located near the city of Kyrenia and the famous Alagadi beach. Restaurants, shops and all necessary infrastructure are also located nearby. Nearby is the 18-hole international GOLF-KLUB. The infrastruct…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Residential complex Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$531,890
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
🏡 Penthouse 2 + 1 Loft in the premium project ALBATROS VIEW, GirneWe present a unique two-level penthouse in the exclusive residential complex ALBATROS VIEW, located in the prestigious Girne district. It is the perfect combination of modern architecture, privacy and coziness.About the projec…
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$152,929
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+0 - 49 m2 1+1 Duplex Penthouse - 93 m2 3+1 Bungalow - 285 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,874
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-712   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+1 Penthouse Duplex - 105 m2 - 118 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2025   FACILITIES: COM…
Agency
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Ozaköy
Residential quarter Ozaköy
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$619,337
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,01M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,074
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-798 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1…
Agency
DevoDirect
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,02M
The year of construction 2024
ID: CP-726   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -180M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 203 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: July 2024   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  G…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia 450 M to the Beach
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia 450 M to the Beach
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
PROJECT ID: CP-819 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -600M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 6…
Agency
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,583
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,650
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building 3 Apartment Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 3 Apartment Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$256,245
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-725   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -400M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 60 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready to Move   FACILITIES: Car Park    Paym…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,865
Number of floors 5
PROJECT ID:  CP-797 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,600
PROJECT ID:  CP-799 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2…
Agency
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,814
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$448,429
The year of construction 2023
ID: CP-724   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -800M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 250 m2  4+1 - 240 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready to Move   FACILITIES: Outdoor P…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$160,909
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
ID: CP-689   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 60 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move    FACILITIES: Swimming Pool  C…
Agency
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Residential quarter Carrington 22 - Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,252
Agency
GP real estate
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$651,717
The year of construction 2023
ID: CP-648   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -450M – Nicosia International Airport – 25 km – Ercan Airport – 43km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+2 - 350 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: TER…
Agency
DevoDirect
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Residential complex Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Templos, Northern Cyprus
from
$148,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Located in the village of Esentepe, Kyrenia. Total project area: 85.000m2 This is a modern residential complex offering apartments and related villas. Located just 100 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views on Mediterranean Sea and Mountains. An ide…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$253,244
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$154,841
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
ID: CP-669 PLACE PLACE: Cyprus / Kyrenia - Distance to the sea -850M - Distance to Lefkos - 25 km - Ercan Airport - 55 km   ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS: 2 + 1 - 80 m2 - 140 m2 TIME: Construction completion date: Willingness to live FACULTIES: minibar and jacuzzi underground parking Park…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$141,416
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-697   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -900M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 50 m2  2+1 - 67 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: August 2023    FACILITIES: Swimming…
Agency
DevoDirect
Apartment building 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$332,845
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-711   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Garden Duplex - 143 m2  2+1 Penthouse - 137 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2024   …
Agency
DevoDirect
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$694,224
The year of construction 2025
ID: CP-704   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 180 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: swimming pool Garden   …
Agency
DevoDirect
Villa charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$471,592
The year of construction 2024
PROJECT ID:  CP-789 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -5000M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAIL…
Agency
DevoDirect
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$131,813
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 15
We present to your attention the residential complex "Elite Residence", located in the picturesque Karaoglanoglu district of Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus. This modern complex offers a variety of apartments with one to three bedrooms, an area of 60 m2 and a cost of £139,950.The advantages of the …
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$487,617
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,39M
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,595
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
PROJECT ID:  CP-793 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -1000M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAIL…
Agency
DevoDirect
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$963,836
The year of construction 2024
ID: CP-710   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 195 m2 + Terrace 93 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2024   FACILITIES: PRIVATE SWIMMING…
Agency
DevoDirect
