Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
ID: CP-713
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -150M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+0 - 55 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: March 2025
FACILITIES:
COMMUNAL POOL
GARDEN
…
PROJECT ID:
CP-794
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -2200M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAIL…
The residential complex is located in the village of Alsanjak in the area of Kyrenia ( in 15 min. Rides ), within walking distance from the hotels and casinos Merit and Oris beach.
The Alsanjak district is the most popular for immigrants from the post-Soviet space and is famous for a large …
PROJECT ID:
CP-821
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -600M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+0 - 4…
ID: CP-649
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne
– Distance to the sea -300M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Ercan Airport –40 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
4+1 - 310 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: December 2023
FACILITIES:
BARBEQUE AREA
SWIMMING POOL
…
ID: CP-650
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne
– Distance to the sea -650M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Ercan Airport –40 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
1+1 - 55 m2
2+1 - 75 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May .2025
FACILITIES:
GARDEN
CAR PARK
…
ID: CP-708
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -100M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 210 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May 2024
FACILITIES:
COMMUNAL POOL
INDOOR POOL HE…
CC Towers is a modern residential complex located in the center of Girne (Kyrenia) in Northern Cyprus. The complex offers a variety of apartments and duplexes with high quality finishes and modern design.Location:Girne CentreConvenient access to urban infrastructure, including shops, restaur…
ID: CP-681
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km
– Ercan Airport – 35 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 Loft - 186 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May 2026
FACILITIES:
Restaurant/Cafe
Gym
Sauna
Outdoor Pool and Chil…
ID: CP-672
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -1000M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 55 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 218 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: February 2025
FACILITIES:
Swimming Pool
Children Playg…
PROJECT ID:
CP-788
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -1200M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAIL…
PROJECT ID:
CP-802
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -400M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILA…
PROJECT ID:
CP-795
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 Pe…
PROJECT ID:
CP-803
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -600M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILA…
ID: CP-718
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -350 M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 232 m2 - 265 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Parking area
Interc…
Alpino Island – exclusive villas with panoramic sea and mountain viewsLocation: Lapta400 meters to the seaPanoramic views of the sea and mountainsDirect access to the promenade with a length of 5 km10km to KyreniaAbout the projectAlpino Island is a unique residential complex located in a pic…
Multifunctional complex in Kyrenia
In the Dogankoy region, in the center of Kyrenia, a new large-scale complex “ Kyrenia Residence ” is being built.
The complex is being built in a very convenient place. There are shops, restaurants, a huge Lemar supermarket. The most popular p…
Awesome complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea - “ Bahamas ”
The complex is located near the city of Kyrenia and the famous Alagadi beach. Restaurants, shops and all necessary infrastructure are also located nearby.
Nearby is the 18-hole international GOLF-KLUB.
The infrastruct…
🏡 Penthouse 2 + 1 Loft in the premium project ALBATROS VIEW, GirneWe present a unique two-level penthouse in the exclusive residential complex ALBATROS VIEW, located in the prestigious Girne district. It is the perfect combination of modern architecture, privacy and coziness.About the projec…
PROJECT ID:
CP-798
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1…
ID: CP-726
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -180M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 203 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: July 2024
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Car Park
G…
PROJECT ID:
CP-819
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -600M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 6…
ID: CP-725
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -400M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 - 60 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready to Move
FACILITIES:
Car Park
Paym…
PROJECT ID:
CP-797
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2…
PROJECT ID:
CP-799
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2…
ID: CP-689
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -1500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 60 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Swimming Pool
C…
Located in the village of Esentepe, Kyrenia.
Total project area: 85.000m2
This is a modern residential complex offering apartments and related villas.
Located just 100 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views on
Mediterranean Sea and Mountains. An ide…
ID: CP-669
PLACE PLACE: Cyprus / Kyrenia
- Distance to the sea -850M
- Distance to Lefkos - 25 km
- Ercan Airport - 55 km
ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS:
2 + 1 - 80 m2 - 140 m2
TIME:
Construction completion date: Willingness to live
FACULTIES:
minibar and jacuzzi
underground parking
Park…
ID: CP-704
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -50M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 180 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2025
FACILITIES:
swimming pool
Garden
…
PROJECT ID:
CP-789
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -5000M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAIL…
We present to your attention the residential complex "Elite Residence", located in the picturesque Karaoglanoglu district of Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus. This modern complex offers a variety of apartments with one to three bedrooms, an area of 60 m2 and a cost of £139,950.The advantages of the …
PROJECT ID:
CP-793
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -1000M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAIL…