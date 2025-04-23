Residential complex DejaBlue

DejaBlue is a completed residential project located in the Esentepe area of Northern Cyprus, offering direct access to the sea, modern architecture, and a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle.
The complex includes fully finished apartments and villas with panoramic sea views, quality infrastructure, and all the amenities needed for both living and investing.
Key features:
Seafront location
Private beach and infinity pool
Spa, gym, restaurant and walking paths
Ready title deeds
Excellent rental potential
Quiet and green surroundings
High-quality construction and design
Ideal for those looking for a second home, a long-term lifestyle change, or a reliable real estate investment.