Residential complex DejaBlue

DejaBlue is a completed residential project located in the Esentepe area of Northern Cyprus, offering direct access to the sea, modern architecture, and a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle.

The complex includes fully finished apartments and villas with panoramic sea views, quality infrastructure, and all the amenities needed for both living and investing.

Key features:

Seafront location

Private beach and infinity pool

Spa, gym, restaurant and walking paths

Ready title deeds

Excellent rental potential

Quiet and green surroundings

High-quality construction and design

Ideal for those looking for a second home, a long-term lifestyle change, or a reliable real estate investment.