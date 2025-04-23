  1. Realting.com
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
$170,560
ID: 25765
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Kalogreia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

DejaBlue is a completed residential project located in the Esentepe area of Northern Cyprus, offering direct access to the sea, modern architecture, and a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle.

The complex includes fully finished apartments and villas with panoramic sea views, quality infrastructure, and all the amenities needed for both living and investing.

Key features:

  • Seafront location

  • Private beach and infinity pool

  • Spa, gym, restaurant and walking paths

  • Ready title deeds

  • Excellent rental potential

  • Quiet and green surroundings

  • High-quality construction and design

Ideal for those looking for a second home, a long-term lifestyle change, or a reliable real estate investment.

Location on the map

Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex DejaBlue

