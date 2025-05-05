Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
ID: CP-725
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -400M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 - 60 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready to Move
FACILITIES:
Car Park
Paym…
ID: CP-726
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -180M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 203 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: July 2024
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Car Park
G…
ID: CP-718
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -350 M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 232 m2 - 265 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Parking area
Interc…
ID: CP-708
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -100M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 210 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May 2024
FACILITIES:
COMMUNAL POOL
INDOOR POOL HE…
ID: CP-669
PLACE PLACE: Cyprus / Kyrenia
- Distance to the sea -850M
- Distance to Lefkos - 25 km
- Ercan Airport - 55 km
ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS:
2 + 1 - 80 m2 - 140 m2
TIME:
Construction completion date: Willingness to live
FACULTIES:
minibar and jacuzzi
underground parking
Park…
ID: CP-681
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km
– Ercan Airport – 35 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 Loft - 186 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May 2026
FACILITIES:
Restaurant/Cafe
Gym
Sauna
Outdoor Pool and Chil…
ID: CP-704
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -50M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 180 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2025
FACILITIES:
swimming pool
Garden
…
ID: CP-713
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -150M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+0 - 55 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: March 2025
FACILITIES:
COMMUNAL POOL
GARDEN
…
ID: CP-672
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -1000M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 55 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 218 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: February 2025
FACILITIES:
Swimming Pool
Children Playg…