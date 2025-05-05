  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
New buildings for sale in Erdemit

Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$342,190
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 92 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-680   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 92 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: Kitchen Appliances Bosch  …
Apartment building 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$332,845
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 137 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-711   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Garden Duplex - 143 m2  2+1 Penthouse - 137 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2024   …
Apartment building 3 Apartment Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 3 Apartment Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$256,245
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 60 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-725   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -400M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 60 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready to Move   FACILITIES: Car Park    Paym…
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,02M
The year of construction 2024
Area 203 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-726   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -180M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 203 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: July 2024   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  G…
Villa Nice 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Nice 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$777,494
The year of construction 2023
Area 232 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-718   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -350 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 232 m2 - 265 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Parking area Interc…
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$893,154
The year of construction 2024
Area 210 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-708   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 210 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2024   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL INDOOR POOL HE…
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$154,841
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Area 80 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-669 PLACE PLACE: Cyprus / Kyrenia - Distance to the sea -850M - Distance to Lefkos - 25 km - Ercan Airport - 55 km   ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS: 2 + 1 - 80 m2 - 140 m2 TIME: Construction completion date: Willingness to live FACULTIES: minibar and jacuzzi underground parking Park…
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$448,429
The year of construction 2023
Area 250 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-724   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -800M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 250 m2  4+1 - 240 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready to Move   FACILITIES: Outdoor P…
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$303,378
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 186 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-681   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Loft - 186 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2026   FACILITIES: Restaurant/Cafe Gym Sauna Outdoor Pool and Chil…
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$167,128
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 60–286 m²
4 real estate objects 4
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 60 m2  2+1 - 99 m2  1+1 Penthouse  - 133 m2  2+1 Penthouse  - 168 m2  3+1 Penthouse  - 230 m2 …
Villa Harmony Villas
Villa Harmony Villas
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$188,533
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 3 000 m²
1 real estate object 1
Affordable Than you Think 140 m2 - 3+1 Duplex Swimming Pool Good Neighborhood 300 Meters to the Beach Great Nature
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$753,590
The year of construction 2024
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$269,874
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 105 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-712   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+1 Penthouse Duplex - 105 m2 - 118 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2025   FACILITIES: COM…
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$694,224
The year of construction 2025
Area 180 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-704   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 180 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: swimming pool Garden   …
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$607,938
The year of construction 2025
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$141,363
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-713   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT  TYPES: 1+0 - 55 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2025   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL GARDEN …
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$141,416
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 1
Area 50–67 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-697   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -900M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 50 m2  2+1 - 67 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: August 2023    FACILITIES: Swimming…
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$521,349
The year of construction 2025
Area 218 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-672   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 55 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 218 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool Children Playg…
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Residential quarter Atoll Park
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,315
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$152,929
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 49–285 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+0 - 49 m2 1+1 Duplex Penthouse - 93 m2 3+1 Bungalow - 285 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February…
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$963,836
The year of construction 2024
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-710   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 195 m2 + Terrace 93 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2024   FACILITIES: PRIVATE SWIMMING…
