  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District

New buildings for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Kyrenia
2
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
86
Girne Belediyesi
45
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
35
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Pine Hill Residence
Residential complex Pine Hill Residence
Residential complex Pine Hill Residence
Residential complex Pine Hill Residence
Residential complex Pine Hill Residence
Residential complex Pine Hill Residence
Residential complex Pine Hill Residence
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$367,452
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
🌲 Pine Hill Residence — Panoramic Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus Pine Hill Residence is an exclusive boutique development offering peace, privacy, and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Nestled on an elevated plot in Esentepe, surrounded by mountains and nature, the project pr…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Show all Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Residential complex Sandscape Coastal Residences
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$359,378
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Sandscape Coastal Residences | Esentepe True Beachfront Living 🌊 Sandscape Coastal Residences is an exclusive beachfront development located in Esentepe, one of the fastest-growing coastal regions of Northern Cyprus. This project offers direct beach access, uninterrupted Mediterrane…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Malibu 5
Residential complex Malibu 5
Residential complex Malibu 5
Residential complex Malibu 5
Residential complex Malibu 5
Show all Residential complex Malibu 5
Residential complex Malibu 5
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$258,557
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
🌴 Malibu 5 — Luxury Coastal Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus Malibu 5 is an exclusive seaside residential project offering a refined island lifestyle where contemporary architecture meets the natural beauty of the Mediterranean. Located along the pristine coastline of Esentepe, the projec…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Show all Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Residential complex Studio - penthouse in the Caesar Cliff complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$149,535
Finishing options Finished
Studio - penthouse 34 m2 with a roof terrace of 20 m2 in the Caesar Cliff complex. The complex is located in a very beautiful place on a hill, from where stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Beshparmak Mountains open up. A picturesque bridge with an elevator will lead to the sa…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Sueno Villas
Residential complex Sueno Villas
Residential complex Sueno Villas
Residential complex Sueno Villas
Residential complex Sueno Villas
Show all Residential complex Sueno Villas
Residential complex Sueno Villas
Klepini, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,37M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villas with panoramic sea views in the Beshparmak MountainsAbout Arapköy region (Arapkoy), Northern Cyprus 📍In the picturesque mountains of Besparmak is the cozy village of Arapköy – a place where nature, history and silence come together in perfect balance.Formerly known as the Gr…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Show all Residential complex LAventure
Residential complex LAventure
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$144,888
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Spectra
Residential complex Spectra
Residential complex Spectra
Residential complex Spectra
Residential complex Spectra
Show all Residential complex Spectra
Residential complex Spectra
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$242,832
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Where family lifestyle meets futuristic design and nature Welcome to Spectra, a large-scale luxury development located in Lapta, west of Kyrenia’s touristic hub. Here, vibrant green mountains merge with the deep blue Mediterranean, while contemporary architectural lines create a futuri…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Show all Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Residential complex Caesar Cliff
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,532
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 128–156 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Caesar Cliff is located in Esentepe, Kyrenia. The climate is typical of the Mediterranean, sea breezes, pine trees; the summer season is very mild, as is winter.26 km drive from Kyrenia, from the city center7 km drive to the golf course, the mostlarge46 km drive to Ercan Airport32 km drive t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
128.0
279,251
Villa
156.0
465,419
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Show all Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Residential complex Penthouse 2+1 300 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$203,421
Finishing options Finished
2+1 penthouse apartment - 74 m2 + 12 m2 balcony + 31 m2 roof terrace in a luxury complex 300 meters from the sea. The complex is located in a picturesque place right on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in the Esentepe area, thanks to the successful landscape, all objects in the complex…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Show all Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Residential complex Casa del Mare Project
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$315,106
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Experience luxury like never before You will live in a magnificent area with its ease of transportation provided by its closeness to the airport, its perfect distance to Kyrenia and Casa del Mare’s location is right next to the sea. Here, life is all about the unforgettable experience of…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Show all Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Residential complex Sea Magic Garden
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$313,004
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
🌊 Sea Magic Garden — Modern Living in Esentepe, North Cyprus Sea Magic Garden is a modern residential project located in the picturesque and highly desirable area of Esentepe, North Cyprus. Surrounded by nature, sea, and mountains, the project offers a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle wit…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Show all Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Residential complex Bellapais Villas
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,16M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Bellapais Villas - exclusive villas with panoramic sea views 🌊🏔️About the Bellapais region 📍Bellapais is one of the most prestigious and atmospheric suburbs of Kyrenia. This is a quiet and cozy village located on an elevation at the foot of the Kyrenia Mountains, from where truly luxurious p…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Show all Residential complex Solterra Villas
Residential complex Solterra Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$647,475
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity ✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living. 📍 Location: Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra …
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Residential quarter Aelita
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,638
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment 250 meters from the sea in Esentepe area.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$171,089
Finishing options Finished
Furnished three-room apartment 105 m5 250 meters from the sea in the Esentepe area. Living area - 91 m2 + a spacious terrace of 14 m2 will be an ideal place to relax. Fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary equipment, which allows you to move in immediately without additional …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Show all Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Atoll Park complex near GAU University.
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$174,996
Finishing options Finished
One bedroom apartment (1+1) of 60 m2 with a spacious terrace and a small garden, fully furnished and equipped with modern appliances. The living room is combined with the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has household appliances: refrigerator, hob, oven, hood and washing machine. Cozy…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Show all Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Residential complex Elite Park Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,37M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Elite Park Villas is an exclusive boutique complex of premium villas located in one of the most desirable areas of Kyrenia (Girne). Designed for those who value privacy, comfort, and high-end living, the project also offers strong investment potential 💼✨ Only 5 detached villas are built o…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Residential complex Park Avenue
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$360,646
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Park Avenue — Prestige in the Heart of Kyrenia Park Avenue is an exclusive premium development located in the very center of Kyrenia city. Inspired by the iconic architecture of New York’s Park Avenue, the project blends refined urban elegance with lush green spaces and modern comfort. …
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Residential complex Turtle Bay Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$166,947
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 115 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Turtle Bay Village | Esentepe 🌴 A Mediterranean Resort Lifestyle by the Sea Turtle Bay Village is a large residential resort complex located on the northern coast of Cyprus in the picturesque Esentepe area, approximately 200 meters from the shoreline. The complex is situated close t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
115.0
174,026
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Show all Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Residential complex Bahamas Homes
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$127,565
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Bahamas Homes — Tropical Resort-Style Living by the Sea in Kyrenia 🌴🌊 Bahamas Homes is a unique residential development located on the eastern side of Kyrenia (Girne), one of the greenest and most beautiful regions of Northern Cyprus. The project combines modern architecture, tropical …
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Hive Villas
Residential complex Hive Villas
Residential complex Hive Villas
Residential complex Hive Villas
Residential complex Hive Villas
Show all Residential complex Hive Villas
Residential complex Hive Villas
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$785,001
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Ready-to-move-in villas with sea views in one of Kyrenia’s finest areas   About the Region — Ozanköy, North Cyprus 📍 Ozanköy, located just 5 km east of Kyrenia, is considered one of the most beautiful and authentic villages in North Cyprus. The area perfectly blends nature, history,…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Show all Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Residential complex Ultramarine Nuance
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$140,803
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Phuket Health & Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health & Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health & Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health & Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health & Wellness Resort
Show all Residential complex Phuket Health & Wellness Resort
Residential complex Phuket Health & Wellness Resort
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$194,513
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Phuket Health & Wellness Resort — A Lifestyle of Harmony, Wellness & Seaside Living 🌿🌊 Phuket Health & Wellness Resort is a new concept development by Cyprus Constructions, designed for those who value health, tranquility, and premium Mediterranean living. Surrounded by the stunning Fi…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Show all Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$254,018
Finishing options Finished
Two-bedroom loft penthouses of 70 m² + 35 m² roof terrace. The ground floor contains a living room with access to a balcony, a kitchen area, one bedroom, and a bathroom. The second level loft contains a second bedroom with sea views and a second bathroom. Access to the spacious roof…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Show all Residential complex YeniLand
Residential complex YeniLand
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$322,390
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Show all Residential complex Natulux
Residential complex Natulux
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$287,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Show all Residential complex L'Plage
Residential complex L'Plage
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Show all Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Residential complex Mykonos Homes
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$379,771
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 116 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Mykonos Homes is an exclusive beachfront residential development inspired by the world-renowned Cavo Tagoo Hotel in Mykonos. Located in the picturesque area of Esentepe, Northern Cyprus, the project combines contemporary architecture, stunning sea views, and premium resort-style living. D…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
116.0
387,849 – 404,712
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio apartment on the seafront in the Cove Garden complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,965
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex. The interior of the apartment is made in a modern style with elements of boho decor: natural shades, wicker elements, warm textiles and bright accents. The space is cleverly zoned: there is a large bed with a sof…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Show all Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Residential complex Mediterranean Villas
Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
$300,348
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Modern villas at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains with panoramic sea views   Location & Area Overview 📍 Mediterranean Villas is located at the foothills of the Five Fingers Mountains, next to the forest and the traditional Mediterranean village of İncesu, just 1 km south …
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Show all Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Residential complex Brise de Vallee
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Küçükerenköy / Esentepe, North Cyprus 📍 About the Location Küçükerenköy is one of the most charming and fast-developing areas of North Cyprus 🌊⛰ Perfectly located between the sea and the mountains, surrounded by olive groves and unspoiled nature.   ✨ Quiet and green atmosphere …
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Residential complex Furnished studio 250 meters from the sea in the Cove Garden complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$154,294
Finishing options Finished
Furnished studio 45 m2 with a terrace in the Cove Garden Village complex. The interior of the apartment is made in a modern style with elements of boho decor: natural shades, wicker elements, warm textiles and bright accents. The space is cleverly zoned: there is a large bed with a sof…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Residential quarter My House Elegant
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$709,261
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Habitat
Residential quarter Habitat
Residential quarter Habitat
Residential quarter Habitat
Residential quarter Habitat
Residential quarter Habitat
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$134,190
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Show all Residential complex THE NEST
Residential complex THE NEST
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$134,505
City: Kyrenia, Esentepe Property Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: Studio, 1+1, 1+1 Loft , 2+1 Loft Closed area: 49 m2, 63 m2, 71 m2 , 91 m2 Situation: will be completed on July 2027. Starting Price: £99,000 Payment plan for 10 years: %40 down payment, 84 months interest free insta…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Show all Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,09M
Finishing options Finished
Area 370 m²
1 real estate property 1
In Çatalköy, located at the point where the virgin nature meets the cool waves of the Mediterranean, 26 villas bearing the NorthernLAND signature are rising. In NorthernLAND Villas: Çatalköy, your door will open to the deep blue waters of the Mediterranean. The Green, The Blue and The Lux…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Residential quarter BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,01M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Residential quarter Natulux
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$240,642
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Show all Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Cottage village BAHAMAS HOMES
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78 m²
1 real estate property 1
Awesome complex with views of the Mediterranean Sea - “ Bahamas ” The complex is located near the city of Kyrenia and the famous Alagadi beach. Restaurants, shops and all necessary infrastructure are also located nearby. Nearby is the 18-hole international GOLF-KLUB. The infrastruct…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
956
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Show all Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Villa 3-eh komnatnye villy 390m2 s chastnym basseynom v 400m ot morya
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$573,783
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Area 390 m²
1 real estate property 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to become the owner of a luxurious 3-room villa with a private pool just 400 meters from the sea!About the project🏡 THE ONE is an exclusive complex of 19 residences located in the prestigious area of East …
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Residential quarter Lavanta
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$683,930
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$569,879
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Show all Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Cottage village Super investment! 4+1 villa just 50 meters from the sea!
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$594,467
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A seaside cottage complex of 20 villas! Detached 4+1 villas with private pools. The project is located just 50 meters from the sea and the new municipal beach in the Karşıyaka area (the BEST area for INVESTMENT today!). Each villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a separate kitchen, and a spacio…
Agency
North Symbol
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Show all Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnaya kvartira 2 1 s vidom na more i gory v Esentepe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$200,537
Finishing options Finished
🌟 Exclusive apartment 2+1 with a sea view and mountains in Yesentep, Northern Cyprus 🌟 Your perfect house on the first line of the sea!   🏡 About the apartment: - Square: 105 m², 2 bedrooms+ salon - spacious and light rooms filled with comfort.   - Type: Stunning panoramas at sea and mou…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Residential quarter Tranquility
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$949,903
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Show all Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Residential complex Two bedroom apartment with roof terrace.
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$184,884
Finishing options Finished
Spacious 2+1 apartment of 95 m² with a balcony and a roof terrace of 40 m². Modern open-plan kitchen with a bar counter, living room with panoramic windows and access to the balcony. Spacious layout, lots of natural light with high-quality finishing, two cozy bedrooms with built-in wardrobes…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Residential complex Furnished one bedroom apartment in the El Capitano complex.
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$171,851
Finishing options Finished
Cozy one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 50 m2 with modern furniture and appliances. The apartment has a balcony and a spacious roof terrace of 40 m2 with a beautiful view. The kitchen set is equipped with built-in BOSCH appliances: oven, hob, hood, dishwasher and refrigerator, as well as a co…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$392,563
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sardunya Court Villas
Residential quarter Sardunya Court Villas
Residential quarter Sardunya Court Villas
Residential quarter Sardunya Court Villas
Residential quarter Sardunya Court Villas
Residential quarter Sardunya Court Villas
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$392,627
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$252,041
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Residential quarter Vista Life
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$265,973
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,08M
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Show all Villa Ozankoy Villa
Villa Ozankoy Villa
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$784,679
Finishing options Finished
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Residential quarter THE HIVE
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$728,259
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Show all Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,16M
Finishing options Finished
Cozy villas on the coastThe new unique project of NorthernLAND is a charming complex of 7 villas, which are located just 60 meters from the coast. Each villa offers a magnificent view of the sea, all objects are distinguished by exceptional architecture. This option will appeal to all who ch…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Show all Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Residential complex ELITE LIFE
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,277
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 50–100 m²
15 real estate properties 15
ELITE LIFE Elite life is a unique complex located in a quiet area of Lapta, Northern Cyprus. The area is known for its natural beauty with lush vegetation, a mountain range, stunning sandy beaches and the crystal clear Mediterranean Sea. The project includes eight 3-story blocks with s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
50.0
129,508 – 133,555
Apartment 2 rooms
85.0
156,489 – 164,583
Apartment 3 rooms
100.0
182,120
Developer
DINDI GROUP
Leave a request
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Residential quarter Palmera
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Residential quarter Aqua Garden
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,313
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Residential quarter Vineyard View
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$348,298
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$253,244
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$411,625
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Residential quarter Karpasia by the Sea Elite
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Olive Garden
Residential quarter Olive Garden
Residential quarter Olive Garden
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$696,596
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Show all Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,560
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
DejaBlue is a completed residential project located in the Esentepe area of Northern Cyprus, offering direct access to the sea, modern architecture, and a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle. The complex includes fully finished apartments and villas with panoramic sea views, quality infrastr…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Residential quarter Eden Garden 3 *
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Residential quarter Sea Magic Royal
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$443,225
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Residential quarter The Horizon *
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$563,609
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Show all Villa Esenete 55
Villa Esenete 55
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,857
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Welcome to Sea & Hills Villas, an exclusive real estate development nestled in the heart of Esentepe, offering unparalleled luxury and serenity. Situated within a short distance to an array of amenities including restaurants, shops, pharmacies, Esentepe village, and breathtaking beaches, Sea…
Agency
Lux home cyprus
Leave a request
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Residential quarter LORD OF CYPRUS
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,017
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Roseville Residence *
Residential quarter Roseville Residence *
Residential quarter Roseville Residence *
Residential quarter Roseville Residence *
Residential quarter Roseville Residence *
Residential quarter Roseville Residence *
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,921
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Residential quarter Mia Residence *
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$190,614
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Plus
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,646
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Show all Villa Exquisite
Villa Exquisite
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
from
$440,682
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 30
A privileged life awaits you in the heart of Kyrenia / Lapta! The project, which includes 30 2+1 Twin Villas and 2 4+1 Villas, offers many advantages with its location in the city center. Say hello to a privileged life in Kyrenia / Lapta city center! The project, which draws attention with…
Agency
Evohe Real Estate & Property Consultancy
Leave a request
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
$259,640
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rain
Residential quarter Rain
Residential quarter Rain
Residential quarter Rain
Residential quarter Rain
Residential quarter Rain
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,983
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Residential quarter Ultramarine
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$155,784
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Residential quarter Bella Villa
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,39M
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Residential quarter Park Avenue
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$303,906
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Residential quarter Mia Homes
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$218,478
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Residential quarter BELLA HILLS
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,14M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Residential quarter Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
from
$186,814
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Show all Villa Bella
Villa Bella
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,93M
Finishing options Finished
The main advantages of Villa Bella:Excellent location: The villa is located only 1500 meters from the sea, which makes it an ideal place for beach lovers and active lifestyle. Bellapais is a quiet and picturesque village, but it is in close proximity to the vibrant city of Kyrenia, where you…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Residential quarter Oasis
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Show all Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Cottage village CASA DEL MARE
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$201,821
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 45–115 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Technical characteristics: • STUDIO, 1,2,3, 4 SPALKS  • Kitchen and living room • Luxury toilet – floor tiles and ceramics in the bathroom • Luxury equipped kitchen • Built-in wardrobe • Balcony • Double glazed windows • Composite and glass facade Boat • Central…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0 – 115.0
106,304 – 256,318
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$753,590
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,064
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Show all Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Villa roskoshnaya 4 komnaty s basseynom hammamom i saunoy v Chatalkoy
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$686,127
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 4+1 with swimming pool, hammam and sauna in ChatalkaWe offer you a luxury villa in the style of classicism of 250 m2 with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. This house is created for those who appreciate comfort, prestige and privacy.Main characteristics:4 spacious bedro…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Residential quarter Aloha Beach Resort
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$274,839
The year of construction 2026
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$398,959
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$607,938
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Residential quarter Edreville
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$607,938
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Residential quarter Catalkoy Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,01M
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Show all Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$549,129
Karaoglanolu Villas is an exclusive offer for those who dream of modern accommodation on the beautiful island of Cyprus. This unique complex consists of only 6 turnkey villas, offering a high level of comfort and accessibility to all necessary amenities. Located in a lively area, close to re…
Agency
SMAK Partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,191
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Residential quarter SUNNY HILL VILLAGE
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$177,189
The year of construction 2027
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Residential quarter Exclusive
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$292,627
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Residential quarter Cove Garden Phase 2
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,523
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$145,652
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,583
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
On the map
1 2
Realting.com
Go