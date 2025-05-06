  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi

Nicosia
8
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Residence Tunalı Kumsal Park Residence
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$230,976
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 12
A rare opportunity for this spectacular apartment, located in one of the most prestigious areas of Nicosia with the most spectacular views over the city.  Build and delivered to the highest standards, the apartments has 2 bedroom Modern Flat, that sets new standards in flat design and cap…
Developer
Tunalı İnşaat
Leave a request
Apart-hotel LONG BEACH
Apart-hotel LONG BEACH
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,459
NEW STEERING INTEGRATED WITH A HOTEL 5 SOUND FOR LONG BEACH  ⁇ Ľ A new ambitious project offers a luxurious spa life in the heart of Long Beach. ? The complex will be located 400 meters from the picturesque Mediterranean beach. The project will be a great complement to the coast, offerin…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Apartment building Great 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Apartment building Great 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
PROJECT ID: CP-818 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia Distance to the Lefkoşa – 8 km Ercan Airport – 35 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 105 m² -75,000 GB…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Apart-hotel DAYMOND 2
Apart-hotel DAYMOND 2
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$61,795
NEW DRAFT FOR BICH LONG IN THE HANK ? !! 武Launch of a new project: « DIMOND 2 »,  this is a continuation of the 5-star complex « DAMIN » with direct sea views 250 meters from the beach and modern apartment layouts. ? TYPE OF OBJECTS:  ▫ 知Apartments-studies ▫ 武Apartments 1 + 1 ▫ 武Apartm…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Residential quarter INTENSE NICOSIA
Residential quarter INTENSE NICOSIA
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$163,383
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go