The project is located within walking distance of one of the best beaches of Northern Cyprus – Long Beach, Grand Saphire Hotel, Luna Park, bars, restaurants and kids' playground.

Sun Tower contains:

studio, 1+1, 2+1 apartments

parking, elevator, video intercom system, swimming pool

Features:

The quality floor and bathroom ceramic tiles

The quality WC and bathroom faience, accessories

Bathroom faience and WC are Hilton standard

Luxury fitted kitchen

Fitted wardrobe in every bedroom, Entrance cabinet

PVC double glazed windows

Aluminum Railing

Hydrophore system and boilers

Central TV satellite and Internet system

Air conditioner infrastructure

Studio flats face lift and right facades

1 bedroom flats face to rear facades

2 bedroom flats face to the front facades