Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe

Exclusive residential complex with villas and bungalows at the price of an apartment (in Esentepe)

About the project:

The complex consists of 20 unique villas and bungalows located on a natural hill, which provides stunning views and privacy. The villas on the second line are higher than the bungalows on the first line, which creates a sense of spaciousness and freedom.

🔹 Villas 3+1 (two-storey):

- Closed area: ~110 m2.

- Plot: 220-250 m2 with its own garden.

- In addition: the possibility of installing a pool of 12.5 m2.

🔹 Bungalows 2+1 (one-story):

- Closed area: ~100 m2.

- Plot: 220-250 m2 with private garden.

- Includes: 5 units of household appliances.

🌿 Features of the complex:

- Natural Elevation: Villas are located higher, which provides magnificent views and a sense of privacy.

Own garden in each villa: create your own green corner for relaxation and inspiration.

Swimming pool: the opportunity to supplement your home with a swimming pool for a perfect holiday.

Advantages of location:

- Quiet and prestigious area of Esentepe.

- Developed infrastructure: shops, cafes, parks and recreation areas within walking distance.

The management company will take care of all the issues of servicing your villa and renting out, at your request.

The uniqueness of the project:

- Located in the most prestigious area in Northern Cyprus - Esentepe.

- Just 5 minutes to the big famous all over Europe golf club with a beautiful beach club on the beach.

📅 Date of delivery: September 2027.

Why this project?

- Individuality: Each villa and bungalow is designed to meet your needs.

Nature and comfort: natural upland and private gardens create an atmosphere of harmony.

Instalments for 3 years, with an initial contribution of only 35%



Price from 250,000 EUR

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this unique project! Contact us to find out more about your future home today. 🏡✨