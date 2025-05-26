  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ESENTEPE LUX VILLAS

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
$1,16M
16
ID: 26650
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Finishing options
    Finished
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Cozy villas on the coast

The new unique project of NorthernLAND is a charming complex of 7 villas, which are located just 60 meters from the coast. Each villa offers a magnificent view of the sea, all objects are distinguished by exceptional architecture. This option will appeal to all who choose the best for themselves and like to give preference to the most unusual solutions. The location of the complex was the picturesque area of Esentepe, which is famous for incredible natural attractions and beautiful beaches. In this area there are pristine pine forests, among the natural beauties, world-class golf centers were opened. Beaches with pristine natural beauty and modern equipment are also worthy of the highest praise. Very close to the quiet and picturesque area are popular recreation areas with modern restaurants, bars and casinos.

When creating a new complex, we paid attention to all the little things so that you can enjoy not only modern comfort, but also the colorful environment of the region. The following aspects of comfort and admiration await you: 1. Fully equipped for living at home with built-in furniture and modern equipment; 2. A landscaped adjoining area with a swimming pool and terraces; 3. Just a few steps to the luxurious beach; 4. High environmental performance; 5. Proximity to popular hiking trails and sports centers; 6. Availability of full modern infrastructure. Want to buy a villa in North Cyprus, but have not yet decided on a specific option? You will definitely enjoy the small complex! Luxury villas are fully prepared for occupancy, from the first day you can enjoy the comfort of modern life and start exploring the picturesque area of Esentepe.

The charming area of Esentepe is an ideal place to live for those who like to spend time in a relatively secluded environment, but at the same time want to have free access to all the benefits of modern life. The town is characterized by tranquility and measured situation, and its hallmark became incredible natural beauty. There are magnificent pine forests, as well as beautiful beaches, of which Northern Cyprus is proud. The natural landscapes in this region are unique, making it possible to create the best golf centers in the country. Many of them are known far beyond Northern Cyprus and are classified to world standards. The coast is formed by wide sandy beaches, which residents of the elite complex can reach in a few seconds. It is here that the beautiful beach of Algadi, known as the “turtle beach” is located. After sunset, it is closed to visitors and guarded, these places are chosen for nesting sea turtles. Unique historical sights have also been preserved in Esentepe. Here you can see the old underground houses that the locals built in the Byzantine era. In the vicinity of the town is the Church of Antiphonidis, built in the 12th century.

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

