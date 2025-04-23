Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa

Riverside Life Residence – Elite Life by the Sea

Riverside Life Residence is a unique premium residential complex located in the heart of the dynamic Iskele region, just a 5-minute walk from the legendary Long Beach.

The project combines modern architecture, autonomous infrastructure and a high level of comfort, creating an ideal environment for living, leisure and investment.

Benefits of the project

✔Absolute autonomy - developed internal infrastructure makes the complex self-sufficient.

✔Guaranteed rental – income of 7% per annum (does not apply to penthouses).

✔Flexible terms of purchase – 30% down payment, 70% in installments for 50 months after receiving the keys.

✔This complex can be immediately settled or leased.

✔A wide range of real estate - studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1.

✔Ground and underground parking is convenient for residents and guests.

Exclusive quality of separation

🏡Ready to settle apartments with built-in household appliances

🛋Soft furniture and transformer assembly - as a gift!

🛏 Built-in cabinets, stone countertops, porcelain flooring

🚪 Glass windows, interior doors, fully equipped bathrooms

📹Security – video surveillance, intercom, satellite TV, fire detectors

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX

💎Elite areas of recreation and entertainment

Outdoor (1000 m2) and indoor pools

Pool bar, cafes and restaurants

Playgrounds, sports courts, football and basketball fields

Turkish Hamam, SPA and Fitness Center, Jacuzzi

Bicycle paths, walking alleys and park 14,870 m2

🛍Commercial infrastructure

Shops, bank, pharmacy, beauty salon

Laundry, concierge service, street lighting

Shuttle service to the beach

Riverside Life Residence is not just accommodation, but an exceptional lifestyle in one of the most promising regions of Northern Cyprus.

📩Contact us to find out more and choose the perfect apartment!