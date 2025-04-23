Residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa

  1. Realting.com
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$113,172
11 1
ID: 25514
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Business class
    Frame-block
    Finished
    20

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Русский Русский

Riverside Life Residence – Elite Life by the Sea

Riverside Life Residence is a unique premium residential complex located in the heart of the dynamic Iskele region, just a 5-minute walk from the legendary Long Beach.

The project combines modern architecture, autonomous infrastructure and a high level of comfort, creating an ideal environment for living, leisure and investment.

Benefits of the project

✔Absolute autonomy - developed internal infrastructure makes the complex self-sufficient.
✔Guaranteed rental – income of 7% per annum (does not apply to penthouses).
✔Flexible terms of purchase – 30% down payment, 70% in installments for 50 months after receiving the keys.
✔This complex can be immediately settled or leased.
✔A wide range of real estate - studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1.
✔Ground and underground parking is convenient for residents and guests.

Exclusive quality of separation

🏡Ready to settle apartments with built-in household appliances
🛋Soft furniture and transformer assembly - as a gift!
🛏 Built-in cabinets, stone countertops, porcelain flooring
🚪 Glass windows, interior doors, fully equipped bathrooms
📹Security – video surveillance, intercom, satellite TV, fire detectors

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX

💎Elite areas of recreation and entertainment

  • Outdoor (1000 m2) and indoor pools

  • Pool bar, cafes and restaurants

  • Playgrounds, sports courts, football and basketball fields

  • Turkish Hamam, SPA and Fitness Center, Jacuzzi

  • Bicycle paths, walking alleys and park 14,870 m2

🛍Commercial infrastructure

  • Shops, bank, pharmacy, beauty salon

  • Laundry, concierge service, street lighting

  • Shuttle service to the beach

Riverside Life Residence is not just accommodation, but an exceptional lifestyle in one of the most promising regions of Northern Cyprus.

📩Contact us to find out more and choose the perfect apartment!

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa

