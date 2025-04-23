  1. Realting.com
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,056
BTC
1.5469911
ETH
81.0844156
USDT
128 584.4212982
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12 1
Address Address
Params Params
Media Media
ID: 25543
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Theodoros

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

Location on the map

Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex Thalassa Beach Resort

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
All news
