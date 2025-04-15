  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gonyeli Alaykoy Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Gonyeli Alaykoy Belediyesi

Gonyeli
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Great 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Apartment building Great 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Number of floors 4
PROJECT ID: CP-774 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia Distance to the Lefkoşa – 8 km Ercan Airport – 35 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 75 m² - 149,000 G…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Uzun 30
Residential quarter Uzun 30
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,556
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa Cheap 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Villa Cheap 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$199,823
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID: CP-804 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia  Distance to Lefkoşa- 17 km Ercan Airport – 30 km AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Gonyeli Flora Villas
Residential quarter Gonyeli Flora Villas
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$208,979
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go