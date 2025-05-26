  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Sea Breeze

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$117,363
9
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26645
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Everything you need is just 2 minutes away!

Our new project Sea Breeze will add a new look to the Long Beach area.

Only 2 minutes away from the beautiful coastline, walking and bicycle paths, restaurants, supermarkets, and a lot more. 

The project consists of 228 studios flats, giving you a great investment opportunity. 

You can enjoy your day at the swimming pool or even at the cafe while witnessing the beauty of the sunset deom your balcony. There's nothing better than to be in a place where it has a safe environment, peace, and tranquility.  

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

