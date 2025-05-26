Residential complex CC Tower Girne

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
ID: CP-725
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -400M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 - 60 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready to Move
FACILITIES:
Car Park
Paym…
ID: CP-659
DRIVING PLACE: Cyprus / Iskele / Iskele Merkez
- Distance to the sea -150 M
- Distance to Lefkos - 15 km
- Ercan Airport - 35 km
ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS:
1 + 1 - 50 m2
2 + 1 - 76 m2
TIME:
Construction completion date: 2026.
FACULTIES:
Pool
G…
Only 40 Minutes away from Girne, Tatlısu is located between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterrenean Coastline. With its untouched natural beauty Tatlısu Region keeps fascinating its visitors as well as its inhabitants. For a quiet life you have come to the right place because Tatlısu i…