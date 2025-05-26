  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  Residential complex CC Tower Girne

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$242,374
;
22
Address Address
Params Params
Media Media
ID: 26688
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

You are viewing
