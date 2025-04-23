  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sky Sakarya

Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
$131,813
6 1
ID: 25729
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Gazimagusa Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    14

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Sky Sakarya is a modern residential complex located in the heart of Famagusta, Northern Cyprus. The project covers an area of 5000 m2 and consists of two blocks 13 and 14 floors high. The complex provides 11 commercial premises and 139 residential units, including studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, as well as penthouses with spacious terraces.

Facilities and infrastructure:

  • Green architecture: sustainable design and lighting.

  • Sports and wellness areas: Residents can enjoy an indoor pool, gym and spa at the nearby Golden Residence complex through the Döveç Life Card program.

  • Parking: 163 parking spaces for cars and bicycles.

  • Safety: round-the-clock security and video intercom system.

  • Additional amenities: charging stations for electric vehicles, a playground and the concept of a smart home.

Location:

The complex is within walking distance of Sakarya Street and City Mall, which provides easy access to shops, restaurants and other infrastructure. The proximity to Ada Kent and Eastern Mediterranean universities makes Sky Sakarya an attractive investment, given that rents in the Sakarya area are 20% higher than in other areas.

Advantages for investors:

  • High yield potential: high rental rates and annual rental prepayment.

  • The growing value of the area: the constant increase in the value of real estate in the region.

Sky Sakarya offers a unique combination of modern design, convenient location and a wide range of amenities, making it an ideal choice for a comfortable life and profitable investment in Northern Cyprus.

Location on the map

Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex Sky Sakarya

