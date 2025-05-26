  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kompleks vill 41 s bassejnom v 150m ot Sredizemnogo mora

Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$668,226
BTC
7.9484136
ETH
416.6103383
USDT
660 664.5541774
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
24
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 27180
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  • Village
    Vasilia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Русский Русский

We present to your attention a new complex of detached villas with a private pool. The LCD is located 150 m from the sea and a cozy municipal beach in the Karshiyaka area.
The complex consists of 20 villas. Each villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a separate kitchen and a spacious living room. Each villa has a private pool and a terrace on the roof. The price of the villa includes full furniture and appliances.
The complex is under construction, the first stage of 10 villas will be commissioned at the end of 2025. Payment plan for the first stage of construction: 50% down payment, the remaining 50% is interest-free installments up to 12 months.
The remaining 10 villas will be commissioned in 2026. The payment plan is individual.

Location on the map

Vasilia, Northern Cyprus

