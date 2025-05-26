Residential complex Kompleks vill 41 s bassejnom v 150m ot Sredizemnogo mora

We present to your attention a new complex of detached villas with a private pool. The LCD is located 150 m from the sea and a cozy municipal beach in the Karshiyaka area.
The complex consists of 20 villas. Each villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a separate kitchen and a spacious living room. Each villa has a private pool and a terrace on the roof. The price of the villa includes full furniture and appliances.
The complex is under construction, the first stage of 10 villas will be commissioned at the end of 2025. Payment plan for the first stage of construction: 50% down payment, the remaining 50% is interest-free installments up to 12 months.
The remaining 10 villas will be commissioned in 2026. The payment plan is individual.