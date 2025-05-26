Residential complex Ocean Life

North Cyprus’ most exclusive project Ocean Life offers a unique life and investment opportunity in addition to its nature, climate, historical beauties, tourism and education infrastructure. As the centre of attention of investors and the world with its adordable housing prices compared to other Mediterranean and European countries, as well as foreign currency-based and guaranteed rental income, a life in North Cyprus promises an average investment return period of 8-10 years.

A vast blue blending seamlessly into nature. The project, which has a minimalist aesthetic with its perfect relationship with nature, consists of 21 residences, social areas, walking paths and landscaping areas, each with a unique view and spirit.

The philosophy of Ocean Life is inspired by the fascinating nature and deep blue waters of the Mediterranean and based on the golden ratio; a concept that continues to open new doors to humanity since its first days in terms of rationalizing the universe and life itself. Centred on the golden ratio which has been accepted as the order relation that gives the best harmony and proportions in art and architecture since ancient times, OCEAN LIFE creates the most perfect, most consistent life in the Mediterranean based on the understanding that the sacred architecture and geometry of nature is aesthetic, proportional, balanced, rhythmic and harmonious.

Designed with dierent lifestyles in mind, OCEAN LIFE consists of residences ranging in size from studio apartments to 1+1, 2+1 apartments to penthouses, promising a perfect life with open balconies, views and luxurious details.

Each apartment is designed with the highest standard of materials, with closed parking areas found in the project.

OCEAN BLUE, the giant yacht located at the heart of the project, invites residents to an extraordinary journey with its indoor and outdoor areas, sunbathing terrace, restaurants on its decks, bars and entertainment venues.