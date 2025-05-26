Residential complex Habitat

  1. Realting.com
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$156,091
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
Premium Premium
15
ID: 27961
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Gazimağusa District
  • City
    Tatlisu Belediyesi
  • Village
    Akanthou

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Русский Русский

The area of the complex is 220,000 m2, 35% of which is under construction.

The complex is located between the sea in the north and the mountains in the south. Beautiful view!🌊🏡⛰️

All nearby infrastructure is available:

  • school
  • hospital,
  • supermarket
  • farm bazaar,
  • banks,
  • beauty salon,
  • coffeehouse
  • Barber shop,
  • coworking
  • Indoor and open playground for children,
  • 5 large outdoor pools,
  • 5 indoor pools,
  • Spa, sauna, hammam,
  • fitness-room
  • sandy beach with club,
  • restaurant

Between the beaches and complexes of the developer there are 2 shuttle buses🚌

Prices start from £115,000💷

At your choice: studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 and bungalow with swimming pool🏡

Payment plan:

  • 35% down payment,
  • 65% in installments for 36 months

Keys in December 2027🔑

All buyers are given 5-14 days of free accommodation in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

There is a management company (70%/30%)

There's also an action!🎁 When purchasing real estate in this complex, you are given as a gift from us:

  • counsel,
  • stamp duty,
  • title
  • VAT,
  • application to the ministry.

Location on the map

Akanthou, Northern Cyprus

