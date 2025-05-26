Residential complex Habitat

The area of the complex is 220,000 m2, 35% of which is under construction.

The complex is located between the sea in the north and the mountains in the south. Beautiful view!🌊🏡⛰️

All nearby infrastructure is available:

school

hospital,

supermarket

farm bazaar,

banks,

beauty salon,

coffeehouse

Barber shop,

coworking

Indoor and open playground for children,

5 large outdoor pools,

5 indoor pools,

Spa, sauna, hammam,

fitness-room

sandy beach with club,

restaurant

Between the beaches and complexes of the developer there are 2 shuttle buses🚌

Prices start from £115,000💷

At your choice: studios, 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 and bungalow with swimming pool🏡

Payment plan:

35% down payment,

65% in installments for 36 months

Keys in December 2027🔑

All buyers are given 5-14 days of free accommodation in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

There is a management company (70%/30%)

There's also an action!🎁 When purchasing real estate in this complex, you are given as a gift from us: