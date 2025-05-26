Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.

  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$193,991
13
ID: 27507
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Mehmetcik Buyukkonuk Belediyesi
  • Village
    Vokolida

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Two-bedroom apartment 87 m2 - complex 100 meters from its own sandy beach in the 5 * SPA complex Thalassa Beach.

The complex is located in the main tourist area of ​​Northern Cyprus. The Bafra region is rapidly developing as a major tourist region. The SPA complex is located directly on the seashore.

The complex includes swimming pools, restaurants, SPA and Turkish bath, a huge lagoon, sandy sea beach and beach bar, underground parking and much more. All buildings have elevators.

A large selection of different apartments in this complex!

Main features:

  • Large private roof terrace
  • Fully furnished kitchen
  • Large living room
  • Built-in wardrobes in bedrooms
  • High quality floor tiles
  • Tiled bathrooms and kitchen
  • Double glazed windows and doors
  • All apartments have sea views

Infrastructure:

  • Aqua resort with a huge communal swimming pool
  • Private beach with water sports
  • Children's Playground
  • Lagoon with water sports
  • Spa
  • Gym
  • Turkish bath
  • Massage salon
  • Sauna
  • Restaurant / Beach bar
  • Management Company
  • Commercial structures

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Vokolida, Northern Cyprus

Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
