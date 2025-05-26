Residential complex Two-bedroom apartment in the Thalassa Beach SPA complex.

Two-bedroom apartment 87 m2 - complex 100 meters from its own sandy beach in the 5 * SPA complex Thalassa Beach.

The complex is located in the main tourist area of ​​Northern Cyprus. The Bafra region is rapidly developing as a major tourist region. The SPA complex is located directly on the seashore.

The complex includes swimming pools, restaurants, SPA and Turkish bath, a huge lagoon, sandy sea beach and beach bar, underground parking and much more. All buildings have elevators.

A large selection of different apartments in this complex!

Main features:

Large private roof terrace

Fully furnished kitchen

Large living room

Built-in wardrobes in bedrooms

High quality floor tiles

Tiled bathrooms and kitchen

Double glazed windows and doors

All apartments have sea views

Infrastructure:

Aqua resort with a huge communal swimming pool

Private beach with water sports

Children's Playground

Lagoon with water sports

Spa

Gym

Turkish bath

Massage salon

Sauna

Restaurant / Beach bar

Management Company

Commercial structures

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!