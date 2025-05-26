  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas

Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas

Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$549,129
;
14
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26705
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Georgios

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

About the complex

Karaoglanolu Villas is an exclusive offer for those who dream of modern accommodation on the beautiful island of Cyprus. This unique complex consists of only 6 turnkey villas, offering a high level of comfort and accessibility to all necessary amenities. Located in a lively area, close to restaurants, entertainment venues and the sea, Karaoglanolu Villas are designed to satisfy the most sophisticated tastes.

Each of these elegant two-storey residences has 3 bedrooms and offers a unique opportunity to live in a comfortable and modern house with a great location. Residents can enjoy all the benefits of a location in close proximity to restaurants, casinos and beaches, just a few steps from their home.

The modern architecture of the villas allows for indoor and outdoor living thanks to the spacious open-concept interiors that easily merge into sunny patios and verandas. The complex is also located within walking distance of the beach, public transport and everyday amenities.

Additional benefits of Karaoglanolu Villas include high-end finishes using imported materials, stone surfaces and stylish lighting fixtures. The houses come fully equipped with built-in furniture, lighting fixtures and even a barbecue area on the roof, ready to use without any extra hassle.

It is also possible to additionally install a swimming pool in the front courtyard of the villa if desired. The kitchen set can be selected at the request of the buyer and installed after the purchase of the property. Each villa has a bathroom on each floor and a terrace on the third floor, which offers stunning views of the mountains and the sea.

Karaoglanolu Villas offer excellent opportunities both for those looking for permanent residence and for investors looking to earn income through rental and resale. The area of Caraolanolu delights with its nature, pine forests and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The region is also home to the GAU (Girne American University), restaurants, shops and all the necessary infrastructure facilities. Karaoglanolu Villas offer the perfect combination of tranquility and accessibility, making them a profitable investment for both personal use and investment.

Location on the map

Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,969
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$448,429
Villa Esenete 55
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$449,857
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,150
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$893,154
You are viewing
Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$549,129
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Pearl Village
Villa Pearl Village
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,416
Finishing options Finished
Silver Pearls Specifications Entrance hall Living room Luxury fitted kitchen  Dining room Stair cases 1 bedroom on Ground floor 1 Wc/Bathroom on Ground floor 2 bedrooms on First floor 1 Wc/Bathroom on First floor …
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa
Villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$339,756
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate property 1
Villa characteristics:Area: 850 m2 - enough to create your own garden or recreation areaLiving area: 180 m24 spacious bedrooms2 bathrooms (one with a bath). You can add 3 bathrooms.own private 4* 7.5 mAmazing views of the sea and mountains🌟 A location that inspires:5 minutes walk to the sea …
Agency
Surkon estate
Leave a request
Villa SKAZOChNYE VILLY V OKRUZhENII PRIRODY
Villa SKAZOChNYE VILLY V OKRUZhENII PRIRODY
Northern Cyprus
from
$174,422
INDIRECT INDIRUSTRY SCALE A new unusual villa complex is being built in the Alsanjak area. The project is located 1 km south of the center of Alsanzhak, surrounded by forests. Those. near all necessary infrastructure, and at the same time surrounded by nature. Kyrenia is only 5 km away, whi…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications