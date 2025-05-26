Villa Capiton Construction Karaoglanoglu Villas

Karaoglanolu Villas is an exclusive offer for those who dream of modern accommodation on the beautiful island of Cyprus. This unique complex consists of only 6 turnkey villas, offering a high level of comfort and accessibility to all necessary amenities. Located in a lively area, close to restaurants, entertainment venues and the sea, Karaoglanolu Villas are designed to satisfy the most sophisticated tastes.

Each of these elegant two-storey residences has 3 bedrooms and offers a unique opportunity to live in a comfortable and modern house with a great location. Residents can enjoy all the benefits of a location in close proximity to restaurants, casinos and beaches, just a few steps from their home.

The modern architecture of the villas allows for indoor and outdoor living thanks to the spacious open-concept interiors that easily merge into sunny patios and verandas. The complex is also located within walking distance of the beach, public transport and everyday amenities.

Additional benefits of Karaoglanolu Villas include high-end finishes using imported materials, stone surfaces and stylish lighting fixtures. The houses come fully equipped with built-in furniture, lighting fixtures and even a barbecue area on the roof, ready to use without any extra hassle.

It is also possible to additionally install a swimming pool in the front courtyard of the villa if desired. The kitchen set can be selected at the request of the buyer and installed after the purchase of the property. Each villa has a bathroom on each floor and a terrace on the third floor, which offers stunning views of the mountains and the sea.

Karaoglanolu Villas offer excellent opportunities both for those looking for permanent residence and for investors looking to earn income through rental and resale. The area of Caraolanolu delights with its nature, pine forests and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The region is also home to the GAU (Girne American University), restaurants, shops and all the necessary infrastructure facilities. Karaoglanolu Villas offer the perfect combination of tranquility and accessibility, making them a profitable investment for both personal use and investment.