Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
ID: CP-624
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -625m
– To the Near East College - 500m
– Supermarkets 300 m
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 55 m2
1+2 - 70 - 94m2
2+1 - 70 - 94 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: January 2025
FACILITIES:
Sw…
Sky Sakarya
Prime Location:
Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous businesses.
Situated in a highly popular and sought-after area.
Adjacent to Golden Residence and Terrace Park.
Mixed-Use Development:
Includes 11 large stores, offices, studio apartments, 1+1, 2+1,…
ID: CP-625
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea - 700 m
–Larnaca Airport – 60 km
– Supermarkets 300 m
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 395m2 Dublex Villa
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: 12.2024
FACILITIES:
Swimming pool
Playground
Green spac…
" Famagusta City Living – Experience luxury in the heart of the Famagusta city. Flexible installment plans are available, and with no additional fees or hidden costs, And your dream stay on the sunny island is secured."
PROJECT ID:
CP-827
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the r…
ID: CP-698
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -1300M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 320 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Car…
ID: CP-695
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -1200M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 65 m2
2+1 - 95 m2
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 210 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completi…
ID: CP-696
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -1000M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 210 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: September 2024
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Ca…
ID: CP-675
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 270 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2025
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Car Park…
ID: CP-642
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -900M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
3+1 - 135m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2025
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Indoor Swimming Pool
…
Sky Sakarya is a modern residential complex located in the heart of Famagusta, Northern Cyprus. The project covers an area of 5000 m2 and consists of two blocks 13 and 14 floors high. The complex provides 11 commercial premises and 139 residential units, including studios, apartments with 1,…
ID: CP-627
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -1200M
–Larnaca Airport – 60 km
– Supermarkets 300 m
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 90m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: 12.2024
FACILITIES:
Pool
Bar pool
Cafe bar
Green space
Indo…
ID: CP-638
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -2000M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 - 105m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: March 2025
FACILITIES:
Swimming pool
Garden
P…
ID: CP-685
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 320 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: December 2023
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Car …
ID: CP-705
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -400M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 125 m2
3+1 Penthouse - 125 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: August 2024
FACILITIES:…