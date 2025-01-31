  1. Realting.com
  Northern Cyprus
  Gazimagusa Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi

Famagusta
12
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,538
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 55–70 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-624   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -625m – To the Near East College  - 500m – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 55 m2 1+2 - 70 - 94m2 2+1 - 70 - 94 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: January 2025   FACILITIES: Sw…
Properties and partners
Residence 3 Campaigns till 31/01/2025 , Experience Elevated Living with a Touch of Sky
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$130,500
Finishing options Finished
Area 51–88 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous businesses. Situated in a highly popular and sought-after area. Adjacent to Golden Residence and Terrace Park. Mixed-Use Development: Includes 11 large stores, offices, studio apartments, 1+1, 2+1,…
Right way Group
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,634
GP real estate
Villa 4 Room Spacious Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$590,780
The year of construction 2024
Area 395 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-625   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea - 700 m –Larnaca Airport – 60 km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 395m2 Dublex Villa SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 12.2024   FACILITIES: Swimming pool Playground Green spac…
Properties and partners
Residential quarter Angel Towers residence
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,952
GP real estate
Apart-hotel Cheap and Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 70 m²
1 real estate object 1
" Famagusta City Living – Experience luxury in the heart of the Famagusta city. Flexible installment plans are available, and with no additional fees or hidden costs, And your dream stay on the sunny island is secured." PROJECT ID: CP-827 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the r…
Properties and partners
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$642,800
The year of construction 2023
Area 320 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-698   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -1300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 320 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car…
Properties and partners
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$154,344
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 65–210 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-695   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -1200M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 65 m2 2+1 - 95 m2   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 210 m2   SCHEDULE: Completi…
Properties and partners
Residential quarter Uzun 28
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$118,421
GP real estate
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$215,311
GP real estate
Villa 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$437,104
The year of construction 2024
Area 210 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-696   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -1000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 210 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: September 2024   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Ca…
Properties and partners
Villa 4 Room New Villa in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$782,024
The year of construction 2025
Area 270 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-675   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 270 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park…
Properties and partners
Residential quarter Vanora Apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$123,487
GP real estate
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$327,275
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 135 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-642   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -900M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3+1 - 135m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Indoor Swimming Pool …
Properties and partners
Residential quarter City Life 2
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$101,323
The year of construction 2024
GP real estate
Apartment building 2 Room New Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$209,583
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 79–188 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-677   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 66 m2 2+1 - 79 m2 - 93 m2 3+1 - 160 m2 - 188 m2   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1  - 188…
Properties and partners
Residential complex Sky Sakarya
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$131,813
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 14
Sky Sakarya is a modern residential complex located in the heart of Famagusta, Northern Cyprus. The project covers an area of 5000 m2 and consists of two blocks 13 and 14 floors high. The complex provides 11 commercial premises and 139 residential units, including studios, apartments with 1,…
GP real estate
Apartment building 2 Room New Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$181,041
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 90 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-627   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -1200M –Larnaca Airport – 60 km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 -  90m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 12.2024   FACILITIES: Pool Bar pool Cafe bar Green space Indo…
Properties and partners
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$216,619
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 105 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-638   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -2000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 105m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming pool  Garden   P…
Properties and partners
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$684,701
The year of construction 2023
Area 320 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-685   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 320 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car …
Properties and partners
Apartment building 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$192,711
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 125 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-705   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -400M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 125 m2 3+1 Penthouse - 125 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: August 2024   FACILITIES:…
Properties and partners
