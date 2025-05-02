  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi

New buildings for sale in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi

Dipkarpaz
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Sakarya Gazimağusa
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Sakarya Gazimağusa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$153,603
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 13
Area 89–155 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-614   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gazimağusa/ Sakarya – Distance to the sea -200M – Ercan airport – 45 km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 – 73 - 88m2 2+1 – 91  - 95m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 2024   FACILITIES: TURKISH & STEAM BATH SPA İ…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Green & Blue
Residential quarter Green & Blue
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$258,374
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Iskele
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Iskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,344
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 64–395 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-655   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Iskele Bogaz   – Distance to the sea -800M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 75km – Ercan Airport – 55km     AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 1+1 Garden - 57 m2 - 65 m2 1+1 Penthouse - 57 m2 - 65 m2 2+1 Garden - 89 m2 - 93 m2 2+1 Penthouse …
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Villa
Villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$339,756
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate object 1
Villa characteristics:Area: 850 m2 - enough to create your own garden or recreation areaLiving area: 180 m24 spacious bedrooms2 bathrooms (one with a bath). You can add 3 bathrooms.own private 4* 7.5 mAmazing views of the sea and mountains🌟 A location that inspires:5 minutes walk to the sea …
Agency
Surkon estate
Leave a request
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Villa 5 komnat v sovremennom stile s panoramnymi vidami
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$968,349
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Villa in Modern Style with Panoramic ViewsThis unique villa combines architectural elegance, premium materials and thoughtful details, creating the perfect living space.Space and EleganceTotal area of the villa - 200 m2Spacious plot of 500 m2 with landscape design and automatic irr…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$112,642
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 13
Area 52–136 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-623   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach  – Distance to the sea -100M – Larnaca Airport - 65 km – Ercan Airport - 50km – Eastern Mediterranean University - 15km – Supermarkets 50 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 56m2 1+1 -8 0 m2 2+1 - 136m2 SCHEDULE: C…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential complex PROEKT NA SEVERNOM KIPRE - NOVAYa LOKACIYa
Residential complex PROEKT NA SEVERNOM KIPRE - NOVAYa LOKACIYa
Yialousa, Northern Cyprus
from
$241
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
DESCRIPTION IN RUSSIAN The CASA LA VISTA HOMES project, named for its unique location, aims to connect you, dear investors, with the tranquility of endless blue, offering the best views of Cyprus. Our project, located where the island's beautiful beaches meet green plants, is located i…
Agency
INN TEAM REAL ESTATE AND CONSULTANCY LIMITED COMPANY
Leave a request
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$288,694
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 90 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-629   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele – Distance to the sea -400M – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 -  78 - 90m2 1 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2024   FACILITIES: Gym Steam room Shops Bank Sauna Turkish Bath   …
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Villa
Villa
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$943,767
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
1 real estate object 1
Villa characteristics:Area: 850 m2 - enough to create your own garden or recreation areaLiving area: 180 m24 spacious bedrooms2 bathrooms (one with a bath). You can add 3 bathrooms.own private 4*7.5 mAmazing views of the sea and mountains🌟 A location that inspires:5 minutes walk to the sea -…
Agency
Surkon estate
Leave a request
Apartment building 3-Room Penthouse in Cyprus/ İskele/ Kantara
Apartment building 3-Room Penthouse in Cyprus/ İskele/ Kantara
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$319,993
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 154 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-715   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara – Distance to the sea -50 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 65 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Penthouse - 131 m2 - 154 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion February 2024   FACILITIES: COMMU…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni İskele
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$141,416
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 64–143 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-699   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -200 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 52 m2 - 64 m2 2+1 - 78 m2 - 87 m2 3+1 - 143 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2025 …
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$392,730
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Area 85 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-640   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -550 m – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 85m2 (Penthouse) SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2024   FACILITIES: Parking spaces Water Hea…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach Iskele
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach Iskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$300,797
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 55–273 m²
6 real estate objects 6
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 – 109 - 111m2 2+1 – 139 - 143m2 3+1 – 157 - 162m2 4+1 – 403 - 501m2 5+1 – 496 m2 2+1 Duplex – 266m…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Apartment building Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Bahçeler
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$239,856
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 89 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-683   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 81 m2 - 125 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June, 2025   FACILITIES: pool  park car…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$340,027
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Area 91 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-619   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -280M – Larnaca Airport - 65 km – Ercan Airport - 50km – Eastern Mediterranean University - 15km – City Centre - 6km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 91m2 SCHEDULE: Completi…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Apartment building 4-Room Bungalow in Cyprus/ İskele/ Kantara
Apartment building 4-Room Bungalow in Cyprus/ İskele/ Kantara
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$507,620
The year of construction 2025
Area 335 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-709   LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara   – Distance to the sea -700 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 65 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3+1 Bungalow - 335 m2 - 350 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion August 2025   FACILITIES: …
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Long Beach
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Long Beach
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,927
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 6
Area 75 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-628   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ İskele Long Beach – Distance to the sea -350M – Larnaca Airport – 65 km – Ercan Airport – 50km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 – 75 m²   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Co…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Otuken
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Otuken
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$544,521
The year of construction 2025
Area 330 m²
1 real estate object 1
ID: CP-722   LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken – Distance to the sea -400M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 330 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2025   FACILITIES: pool  Garage Fire…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential complex SKY DIORA
Residential complex SKY DIORA
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
from
$124,491
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 93–101 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Жилой комплекс состоящий из двух этажных домов. Расположен на полуострове Карпас и имеет шикарные виды на море. Расстояние до моря и песчанных пляжей 900 м. В комплексе представлены  студии, апартаменты 1+1 с террасой  на крыше и 2+1 лофт.
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Apartment building Nice 2-Room Apartment in Bogaz, Cyprus
Apartment building Nice 2-Room Apartment in Bogaz, Cyprus
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$142,311
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID:   CP-787 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/Iskele Bogaz Distance to the sea -600M Distance to  Lefkoşa- 75km Ercan Airport – 55km A…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Apartment building 2-Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Apartment building 2-Room Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$168,583
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 50–75 m²
2 real estate objects 2
ID: CP-659 DRIVING PLACE: Cyprus / Iskele / Iskele Merkez - Distance to the sea -150 M - Distance to Lefkos - 15 km - Ercan Airport - 35 km   ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS: 1 + 1 - 50 m2 2 + 1 - 76 m2   TIME: Construction completion date: 2026.   FACULTIES: Pool  G…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go