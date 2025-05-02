Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Villa characteristics:Area: 850 m2 - enough to create your own garden or recreation areaLiving area: 180 m24 spacious bedrooms2 bathrooms (one with a bath). You can add 3 bathrooms.own private 4* 7.5 mAmazing views of the sea and mountains🌟 A location that inspires:5 minutes walk to the sea …
Exclusive Villa in Modern Style with Panoramic ViewsThis unique villa combines architectural elegance, premium materials and thoughtful details, creating the perfect living space.Space and EleganceTotal area of the villa - 200 m2Spacious plot of 500 m2 with landscape design and automatic irr…
DESCRIPTION IN RUSSIAN
The CASA LA VISTA HOMES project, named for its unique location, aims to connect you, dear investors, with the tranquility of endless blue, offering the best views of Cyprus.
Our project, located where the island's beautiful beaches meet green plants, is located i…
ID: CP-715
LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara
– Distance to the sea -50 M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km
– Ercan Airport – 65 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 Penthouse - 131 m2 - 154 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion February 2024
FACILITIES:
COMMU…
ID: CP-640
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach
– Distance to the sea -550 m
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 85m2 (Penthouse)
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: December 2024
FACILITIES:
Parking spaces
Water Hea…
ID: CP-683
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni İskele
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 65km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 - 81 m2 - 125 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June, 2025
FACILITIES:
pool
park car…
ID: CP-709
LOCATİON: Cyprus/İskele / Kantara
– Distance to the sea -700 M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km
– Ercan Airport – 65 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
3+1 Bungalow - 335 m2 - 350 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion August 2025
FACILITIES:
…
ID: CP-722
LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken
– Distance to the sea -400M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 330 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: December 2025
FACILITIES:
pool
Garage
Fire…
Жилой комплекс состоящий из двух этажных домов.
Расположен на полуострове Карпас и имеет шикарные виды на море.
Расстояние до моря и песчанных пляжей 900 м.
В комплексе представлены
студии, апартаменты 1+1 с террасой на крыше и 2+1 лофт.
PROJECT ID:
CP-787
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Iskele Bogaz
Distance to the sea -600M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 75km
Ercan Airport – 55km
A…
ID: CP-659
DRIVING PLACE: Cyprus / Iskele / Iskele Merkez
- Distance to the sea -150 M
- Distance to Lefkos - 15 km
- Ercan Airport - 35 km
ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS:
1 + 1 - 50 m2
2 + 1 - 76 m2
TIME:
Construction completion date: 2026.
FACULTIES:
Pool
G…