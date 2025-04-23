Residential quarter CC Towers

CC Towers is a modern residential complex located in the center of Girne (Kyrenia) in Northern Cyprus. The complex offers a variety of apartments and duplexes with high quality finishes and modern design.

Location:

Girne Centre

Convenient access to urban infrastructure, including shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities.

The characteristics of the complex:

A 10-story building with an elevator.

A total of 140 apartments of various layouts: from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

Apartment areas range from 46 m2 to 353 m2.

Open parking for residents.

Central heating.

Facilities and features:

High quality materials and finishing.

Panoramic windows overlooking the sea and mountains.

Modern kitchens and bathrooms.

Proximity to the main attractions and beaches of the region.

Notes:

The complex was commissioned in the first quarter of 2024.

Various pricing and planning options are available.

For more information and relevant offers, it is recommended to contact local real estate agencies or visit the official website of the complex.