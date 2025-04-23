  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter CC Towers

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
$153,781
ID: 25727
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

CC Towers is a modern residential complex located in the center of Girne (Kyrenia) in Northern Cyprus. The complex offers a variety of apartments and duplexes with high quality finishes and modern design.

Location:

  • Girne Centre

  • Convenient access to urban infrastructure, including shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities.

The characteristics of the complex:

  • A 10-story building with an elevator.

  • A total of 140 apartments of various layouts: from studios to three-bedroom apartments.

  • Apartment areas range from 46 m2 to 353 m2.

  • Open parking for residents.

  • Central heating.

Facilities and features:

  • High quality materials and finishing.

  • Panoramic windows overlooking the sea and mountains.

  • Modern kitchens and bathrooms.

  • Proximity to the main attractions and beaches of the region.

Notes:

  • The complex was commissioned in the first quarter of 2024.

  • Various pricing and planning options are available.

For more information and relevant offers, it is recommended to contact local real estate agencies or visit the official website of the complex.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 173,444
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 301,603

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

