Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.

► Price - 93,000 GBP

Ground floor apartment 35 m2 + terrace 8 m2, without furniture and equipment.

► Price - 110,000 GBP

Second floor apartment 35 m2 + balcony 8 m2 + roof terrace 35 m2.

► Price for similar apartments from the developer from 174,950 GBP without furniture.

This is a fantastic and unique new project of wonderful, luxury apartments and penthouses studios near the sea in Bahceli, east of the tourist town of Kyrenia.

The project will be located next to the new marina for 800 yachts, which makes the property ideal for investment.

The residential complex with magnificent views of the sea, mountains consists of 10 two-storey blocks.

This complex impresses with its beauty and wealth and will give you joy and pleasure from living in it, and, what is important, a good investment!

The owners of these apartments will be able to use the infrastructure of all projects of this developer, which include: a private closed equipped beach, several swimming pools, including a heated pool, a SPA center, a fitness center, a restaurant, an entertainment area for children and an open-air cinema right on the beach!

Infrastructure:

Large communal outdoor swimming pool

Botanical gardens

Gym, spa, sauna and Turkish bath

Beauty salon

Restaurant, bar and cafe

Mini supermarket

Private beach

Pool bar

Tennis court

Basketball court

Mini golf

Children's playground

Private parking

Management office

24/7 maintenance

Excellent location:

1 minute to the beach

1 minute to the supermarket

10 minutes to Korineum Golf

25 minutes to Kyrenia

40 minutes to Ercan airport

70 minutes to Larnaca airport

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!