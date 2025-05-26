  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.

Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,844
BTC
1.4968877
ETH
78.4582822
USDT
124 419.8745359
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26322
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

► Price - 93,000 GBP
Ground floor apartment 35 m2 + terrace 8 m2, without furniture and equipment.

► Price - 110,000 GBP
Second floor apartment 35 m2 + balcony 8 m2 + roof terrace 35 m2.

► Price for similar apartments from the developer from 174,950 GBP without furniture.

This is a fantastic and unique new project of wonderful, luxury apartments and penthouses studios near the sea in Bahceli, east of the tourist town of Kyrenia.

The project will be located next to the new marina for 800 yachts, which makes the property ideal for investment.

The residential complex with magnificent views of the sea, mountains consists of 10 two-storey blocks.

This complex impresses with its beauty and wealth and will give you joy and pleasure from living in it, and, what is important, a good investment!

The owners of these apartments will be able to use the infrastructure of all projects of this developer, which include: a private closed equipped beach, several swimming pools, including a heated pool, a SPA center, a fitness center, a restaurant, an entertainment area for children and an open-air cinema right on the beach!

Infrastructure:

Large communal outdoor swimming pool
Botanical gardens
Gym, spa, sauna and Turkish bath
Beauty salon
Restaurant, bar and cafe
Mini supermarket
Private beach
Pool bar
Tennis court
Basketball court
Mini golf
Children's playground
Private parking
Management office
24/7 maintenance
Excellent location:

1 minute to the beach
1 minute to the supermarket
10 minutes to Korineum Golf
25 minutes to Kyrenia
40 minutes to Ercan airport
70 minutes to Larnaca airport
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$473,990
Residential quarter Aurora Bay
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$200,113
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,865
Apartment building Chic 2-Room Apartment in Esentepe, Cyprus | Just 250 M To the Beach
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Residential quarter Zodiac City - Libra Towers
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$189,981
You are viewing
Residential complex Studios in the Pearl Island complex.
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$125,844
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Riverside Blue
Residential quarter Riverside Blue
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$139,319
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,583
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Residential quarter MEDITERRENEAN VILLAS
Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
$259,640
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications